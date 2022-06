BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards provided updates on COVID-19, hurricane season, and the Legislative Session on Thursday afternoon. Edwards started the conference talking about the state budget. He says this is the best budget for higher education in a generation. Edwards has raised the pay for teachers for the fifth time since being in office. Teachers are expected to receive a $1,500 raise with support workers getting a $750 raise.

