South Jersey Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old Boy: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mGvt_0fw0AgCT00
Vineland police Photo Credit: VINELAND PD

Two men from Cumberland County have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old Vineland High School student, authorities said.

On Friday, May 27, Deshawn T. Bowen, 23, of Bridgeton and Rohdane E. Watson, Jr., 18, of Vineland were both charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.

They are accused of fatally shooting Anthony Torres-Sanchez of Vineland at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 26 on North Delsea Drive, Webb-McRae said. Torres-Sanchez was taken to Inspira Medical Center – Vineland where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bowen was taken into custody on Friday, she said. Watson was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 31.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Detective Dave Cavagnaro of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0805 or Detective Chris Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office – Major Crimes Unit at 609-579-1431.

Additionally, tips can also be sent anonymously through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips.

VINELAND, NJ
