Arthur Anthony Bernardi

 2 days ago

Arthur Anthony Bernardi, age 93, formally of Butler, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at The Grand Residence at Upper St. Clair, surrounded by his loving family. Art was a graduate of Clairton High School and Thiel College. He earned his master’s degree from The University of Pittsburgh....

Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett

Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett, 94, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 30, 2022, at the VA Butler Healthcare. He was born April 3, 1928, in East Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Tracy Paul Pickett and the late Vera Grace Love Pickett Smith. Sonny graduated from Butler High...
BUTLER, PA
Ernest J. Kropf

Ernest J. Kropf, 94, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on May 30, 1928 to the late John and Josephine (Weber) Kropf. Ernest Honorably served his country in the US Army. He was employed at the Moonlight Mushroom and retired as a foreman after 38 years. Ernest was also a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and multiple bowling leagues. He loved playing his harmonica, gardening, flowers; he even had his own greenhouse where he enjoyed growing cacti. Ernest was known to be hardworking, family oriented, and always having a nice yard. Since he retired he also loved taking short vacations, trips and drives. Ernest was the beloved husband of Mercedes (Moore) Kropf for over 72 years since their marriage on February 7, 1950; father of Karen Kropf and Gregory Kropf; and grandfather of Rachel Kropf and Ryan Kropf. He was preceded in death by his 3 sisters. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1-3 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Full military honors and Blessing Service to immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.
BUTLER, PA
Donald Lee “Bones” Cavalero

Donald Lee “Bones” Cavalero, age 88, of Butler, passed away Tues., May 31, 2022 in Butler Memorial Hospital. Born in Butler on March 22, 1934, he was a son of the late Samuel Cavalero, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Fetterman Cavalero. He was employed for 35 years as a...
George R. “Buddy” Rekich

George R. “Buddy” Rekich, 78, of Saxonburg passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born in Butler to the late George and Caroline (Yurkovich) Rekich. George received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Slippery Rock. He Honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. George enjoyed drawing, gardening, and most of all volunteer work at Amedisys Hospice, so much so that in 2018 he was presented with a life time achievement award for offering over 3000 hours of service. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. His fondest wish was to be reunited with his late wife Raylene in Heaven. George was the father of Dean (Mary Salony) Rekich and Kelly (Jeff) Bergamasco; grandfather of Michael (Sarah) Smith, Alex, and John Caleb; and great grandfather of Lincoln. George was preceded in death by his wife Raylene (Karenbauer) Rekich. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11 AM in Trinity Lutheran Church at 120 Sunset Drive, Butler, through SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amedisys Hospice.
Eileen Naomi Zacherl

Born April 22, 1940 in Curtisville, PA, she was the daughter of Earl Brolley and Naomi McBee Brolley. Eileen was the Co-owner of Zacherl’s Tavern along with her husband Ed since 1965. She was a member of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, going to the beach and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
CURTISVILLE, PA
Colleen Hope Diamond

Colleen Hope Diamond, age 85, of Slippery Rock, passed away on Wednesday May 25,2022 at AHN Wexford, following an illness. Born September 20,1936 in Portersville, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Ruth Watt McMonagle. She attended the Portersville Bible Church. She retired as a longtime school bus...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Carolyn Ann Walters

She was born May 10, 1940 in Butler, the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Jane (Hoffman) Lamoreaux. Surviving are her two sons, Dennis (Donna) Walters of Butler and Terry (Barbara) Walters of Cabot; grandson, Denny Walters; two great grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; her sister, Delores “Dodie” Greiner; a brother, Charles (Lois) Lamoreaux and several nieces and nephews.
BUTLER, PA
Young Professional Mixer Heads To Recon At Meeder

Local business people are welcome to attend a networking event to be held later this week in Cranberry. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce and Butler County Young Professionals June Mixer will take place Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Recon Brewing at Meeder. The evening will include free...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Local COVID Cases Holding Steady

Our newsroom reported yesterday that COVID hospitalizations are up slightly at Butler Memorial Hospital, but new cases are holding steady. Over the last seven days, Butler County had 401 new cases—which is actually down slightly compared to last week’s 422. There was one more death added to the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Butler’s Commencement Pushed Back An Hour

Butler Senior High School’s commencement ceremony is being pushed back by an hour tonight. The event was originally scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m., but will now happen at 7:30 p.m. The district has also opted to have the event outside at Art Bernardi Stadium. The ceremony will...
BUTLER, PA
Camp Lutherlyn Receives $328K Donation From Grace@Calvary

A summer camp in Prospect is the latest recipient of funds from the former Grace@Calvary Church. The church closed its doors this year after 132 years in the City of Butler, but has been making donations to various organizations to help sustain its legacy. Late last week, the church donated...
PROSPECT, PA
Local COVID Hospitalizations Trend Upwards

There’s been another uptick in local COVID hospitalizations. Officials with Butler Memorial Hospital say they are treating 18 patients for COVID-19, with three patients in the ICU as of Tuesday afternoon. This is an increase of four patients hospitalized as well as one more local resident needing care in...
BUTLER, PA
Police Searching For Suspects In Grove City Playground Vandalism

Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help finding those responsible for an incident of vandalism last weekend. According to Grove City Police, the criminal mischief occurred on Saturday (5/28) around 6 p.m. at the playground located at the intersection of Terrace Avenue and West Washington Boulevard. Three juveniles...
GROVE CITY, PA
Two Injured In ATV Crash

At least two people were injured Wednesday afternoon when an ATV overturned in Penn Township. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 5 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Three Degree Road. Crews from Penn Township and Butler Ambulance were among those responding...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Cranberry Waterpark Reducing Hours This Week

The Cranberry Waterpark is reducing hours this week. The public pool in North Boundary Park will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. this week. Our news partners at WPXI report that the pool is dealing with a lifeguard shortage and doesn’t have the workforce to open for a full schedule this week.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
‘FUNraiser’ At Armco Credit Union To Benefit Quality EMS

An event Thursday aims to raise funds for a local EMS agency in their efforts to purchase a new ambulance. The fundraiser is happening at the Armco Credit Union on Route 228 in Mars to benefit Quality EMS. Kent Shoemaker is with Quality EMS and he says their two of...
MARS, PA
Karns City Softball takes D9 title

The Karns City Softball team dethroned Punxsutawney Memorial Day Monday with an 11-3 victory in the District 9 championship game. The Gremlins win ended Punxsutawney’s six-straight D9 titles. Karns City will move into the PIAA Tournament against District 10 runner-up Harbor Creek.
KARNS CITY, PA
Gas Prices Still High, But Hold Steady

For the first time in over a month, gas prices have remained even this week both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, held steady at $4.71 per gallon.
One Sent To Hospital In Connoquenessing Crash

We’ve learned more information about a two vehicle crash Wednesday that delayed traffic in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 36-year-old Nathan Geibel of Lyndora was driving north on Whitestown Road at the intersection with Evans City Road around 8 a.m. when he was hit by another car. Police say...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
Seneca Valley Softball wins WPIAL championship

–The Seneca Valley Softball team defeated North Allegheny 9-5 in the Class 6A title game. Maddie Gross and Lexie Hames both had home runs in the game, as the Raiders took their first WPIAL championship since 1999. Hames also pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. The state tournament is up next.
SENECA, PA

