Arthur Anthony Bernardi

Ernest J. Kropf, 94, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on May 30, 1928 to the late John and Josephine (Weber) Kropf. Ernest Honorably served his country in the US Army. He was employed at the Moonlight Mushroom and retired as a foreman after 38 years. Ernest was also a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and multiple bowling leagues. He loved playing his harmonica, gardening, flowers; he even had his own greenhouse where he enjoyed growing cacti. Ernest was known to be hardworking, family oriented, and always having a nice yard. Since he retired he also loved taking short vacations, trips and drives. Ernest was the beloved husband of Mercedes (Moore) Kropf for over 72 years since their marriage on February 7, 1950; father of Karen Kropf and Gregory Kropf; and grandfather of Rachel Kropf and Ryan Kropf. He was preceded in death by his 3 sisters. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1-3 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Full military honors and Blessing Service to immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.

BUTLER, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO