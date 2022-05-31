ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IL

Muny Express returns June 17

The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PONTOON BEACH — Madison County Transit (MCT) on June 17 will resume its MCT Muny Express to Friday night performances at the Muny in Forest Park. The express bus service from 13 Madison County locations drops passengers off and picks them up right in front of the...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Alton Splash Pad set to open

The Alton Splash Pad in Riverfront Park is scheduled to open Friday, June 3. Constructed last year, the splash pad was scheduled to open for the season last week. Rainy weather, however, delayed that planned opening.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off with pizza week Monday

ALTON - The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month Monday, June 6 with Epic Pizza Week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Participating restaurant in Alton are Bluff City Grill, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson's Corner Restaurant, Alton Sports Tap, Decaro's, Mac's Downtown and Town Club of Alton, Inc. For a full restaurant list, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

CAH Auxiliary brick deadline nears

CARLINVILLE - The mid-year deadline for ordering etched, commemorative bricks to be placed in the patio just north of the Carlinville Area Hospital entrance is approaching June 30. Now in its 11th year, the brick program has generated more than $10,000 from the sale of 396 bricks. The brick program is part of the Auxiliary's fund-raising efforts that help to provide special programs, equipment and software to support and enhance Carlinville Area Hospital's continuing commitment to providing the best possible health care close to home.
CARLINVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Dinky replica to be unveiled in Grafton

The Dinky railbus returns to Grafton on Saturday - sort of. Before the construction of Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, the Illinois Central Railroad Company launched a railbus in the 1920s that operated between Alton and Grafton. The original vehicle was a city bus configured with wheels for railroad tracks that made stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Local residents knew the railbus simply as the "Dinky".
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City gets grant

GRANITE CITY — A preservation project in Granite City is among grant recipients announced by Landmarks Illinois. The group has awarded $24,500 in matching grant funds to eight preservation projects across the state through the Preservation Heritage Fund, the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and the Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant programs. The grant recipients are located in Chicago, Granite City, Naperville, New Holland and Winnebago.
GRANITE CITY, IL
The Telegraph

Behind bars: Riverfront fence gets upgrade

ALTON — Thomas Hans, an employee of Morrissey Contracting in Godfrey, applies an epoxy paint Thursday to the fence along the river in Alton's Riverfront Park. Hans and a fellow worker were tasked with the job of painting the entire fence which was erected several years ago on the lock wall of the old Alton Lock and Dam 26.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Craftsmen alter Alton airspace

John Badman|The Telegraph Craftsmen from Tycon Builders in Alton were working Thursday to put a new roof over the sanctuary portion of St. Mary's Catholic Middle School on Milton Road. The unusual shape of the structure presented some challenges, but the roofers were blessed by temperatures in the low 70s. The moderate temperatures and sunshine are expected to be here through the weekend, although Sunday carries a slight chance of rain. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Weekend holds more than racing

On Thursday, the Alton Night Markets return 7-10 p.m. on East Broadway. Besides home-grown local produce, visitors can find unique crafts and great food. Thursday's music will be by Spillie Nelson. (Spillie Nelson)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton to discuss energy saving projects Monday

ALTON - Aldermen meeting as a Committee of the Whole on Monday will discuss allowing the City of Alton to request proposals for a Guaranteed Energy Savings Project. Ward 7 Aldermen Nate Keener, who drafted the resolution, said that this proposal is meant to help with energy conservation measures in the Police and Fire Department buildings and City Hall, specifically by replacing their H-VAC systems. "The equipment in those buildings is over 20 years old," Keener said. "We're experiencing pretty regular failures with them."
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Miles Davis Festival planned Saturday

he Miles Davis Committee will host the 17th annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival this year.  The Miles Davis Jazz Festival will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Post Commons, 300 Alby St., in Alton, led by Mistress of Ceremony Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown. The committee will award three students with $500 scholarships for college.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Mettler-Cherry joins NGRREC

EAST ALTON - Former Southwestern Illinois College Dean of Math and Sciences Paige Mettler-Cherry has joined the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center (NGRRECsm), a division of Lewis and Clark Community College, as the new Director of Operations and Strategic Initiatives. As part of NGRREC's leadership team, Mettler-Cherry will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction for the education and conservation departments, along with supporting research operations. "My career in higher education gives me the best of both worlds, working with students and conducting research," she said. "I am passionate about conservation and love introducing students to science, ecology and the great outdoors."
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fosterburg fire district plans meet and greet

ALTON - The Fosterburg Fire Protection District will host a meet and greet at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Road, in Alton 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. People will have the chance to meet first responders from the Fosterburg Fire Protection District, view equipment, learn about volunteer opportunities and obtain information about their services.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

