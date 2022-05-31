Muny Express returns June 17

CARLINVILLE - The mid-year deadline for ordering etched, commemorative bricks to be placed in the patio just north of the Carlinville Area Hospital entrance is approaching June 30. Now in its 11th year, the brick program has generated more than $10,000 from the sale of 396 bricks. The brick program is part of the Auxiliary's fund-raising efforts that help to provide special programs, equipment and software to support and enhance Carlinville Area Hospital's continuing commitment to providing the best possible health care close to home.

CARLINVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO