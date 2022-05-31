Santa Barbara Chapter of Moms Demand Action hosts resolution for Wear Orange 2022

SHORT VERSION I 5PM SHOW

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Lauren Trujillo gave a chilling speech as she recounted her experience as a gun shooting survivor in Isla Vista.

“I spoke as a survivor which for me it’s hard to claim that term … because I didn’t necessarily survive The actual shooting … I have friends who did get shot at and survived bullet wounds," said Trujilla during the Moms Demand Action meeting at the Santa Barbara Administration Building on Tuesday morning.

This was also an emotional gathering for Erica Lapointe, who listened to speakers from Moms Demand Action with her 2-year old son.

"We’ve seen the recent events of the gun violence going on. That continues to happen. It’s really emotional probably going to tear up," said Lapointe.

Lapointe says it is important for her to listen with her boy Hunter in the aftermath of the Texas shooting.

"We really wanna fight for what’s right. And having him here I wanna make sure that when he starts school I can feel confident that when he’s going to school he’s gonna be safe," said Lapointe.

One of the main concerns raised involves how easy it is to access a gun.

“Including children. We know that three out of four school shootings, the shooter obtains the firearm at home. So I really know that safe storage of firearms works," said co-leader Kendall Pata of Moms Demand Action.

Some of the speakers said they hope people will educate themselves on how to prevent gun violence for their children’s safety.

“My main concern is keeping my kids safe in school. I have a kindergartner and a second grader … soon to be first grader and third grader… that they are safe and they don’t have to worry about the dangers of guns in school," said volunteer Jacqueline Hall of Moms Demand Action.

In a press release, the organization highlighted, "how going to school has become more deadly than serving in the active military."

"I want people to educate themselves about gun violence … take action use your voice and vote," said Trujillo.

Several speakers shared their message in response to those shot and killed at an elementary school in Texas last week.

Together, they honored the lives of "those senselessly taken from us, and offered "data-driven solutions for preventing further tragedies from occurring."

ABOUT WEAR ORANGE: Wear Orange began on June 2, 2015 – what would have been Hadiya Pendleton’s 18th birthday. Her friends honored her by wearing orange after she was shot and killed. Today, Wear Orange honors Hadiya and the more than 100 Americans shot and killed every day.

ABOUT MOMS DEMAND ACTION: Moms Demand Action is a national, non-partisan advocacy group fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence and keep our families safe. With over 6 million supporters, we are part of the nation’s largest gun violence prevention organization, Everytown for Gun Safety.

