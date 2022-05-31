12 motorists killed on South Carolina roadways during Memorial Day holiday

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a preliminary number of 12 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Memorial Day holiday period.

According to SCDPS, that 11 people were killed on South Carolina roadways this time last year.

SCDPS notes that the numbers reported are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions that were compiled by them as of May 30th at 11:59 P.M.

