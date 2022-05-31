12 motorists killed on South Carolina roadways during Memorial Day holiday
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a preliminary number of 12 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Memorial Day holiday period.
According to SCDPS, that 11 people were killed on South Carolina roadways this time last year.
