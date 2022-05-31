ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

12 motorists killed on South Carolina roadways during Memorial Day holiday

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Bqgw_0fw09atr00

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a preliminary number of 12 people were killed on South Carolina roadways during the Memorial Day holiday period.

According to SCDPS, that 11 people were killed on South Carolina roadways this time last year.

ALSO ON WJBF: House fire in Martinez on Sarah Creek Court

SCDPS notes that the numbers reported are preliminary and are based on fatal collisions that were compiled by them as of May 30th at 11:59 P.M.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 11

Related
WDBO

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
News19 WLTX

New South Carolina boating laws could result in misdemeanor

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Boating season is in full swing, and just in time for the season, there's a new law boaters need to be aware of to avoid a getting fined on the water. Previously, law required boats in motion to stay 50 feet away from other boats or the dock. The new law doubles that distance, requiring boats in motion to stay 100 feet away.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina#Memorial Day#Wjbf#Scdps#House#Sarah Creek Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Doctor killed in Tulsa shooting previously worked in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA/AP) — A doctor killed Wednesday afternoon in a mass shooting at a medical center in Tulsa, Oklahoma previously worked in Greenville, South Carolina. Doctor Stephanie Husen was one of the four victims in the shooting. She completed an internship and residency at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in 2004 and 2005, according […]
GREENVILLE, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Lowest-earning counties in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

New South Carolina law replaces ‘no trespassing’ sign with purple paint

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — A new law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster last week lets South Carolina property owners replace “no trespassing” signs with purple paint markers. The purple paint marker was proposed as an alternative to traditional “no trespassing” signs which can be removed or destroyed by weather events, according to the South Carolina […]
POLITICS
WBTW News13

4-year-old injured in South Carolina hit-and-run

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a 4-year-old was injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon. Trooper Nick Pye said the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Dorchester Manor Boulevard near Ashley Phosphate Road. The child’s condition is unknown. Details about the vehicle involved in the Monday […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Work begins to remove coal tar from South Carolina river

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Work will begin this summer to remove tens of thousands of tons of coal tar from a South Carolina river. The Congaree River in Columbia will remain open for kayakers and boaters, but there will be some changes, The State newspaper reported. A boat launch at private land on Senate Street will be […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Man saves woman from burning car in South Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Strangers jumped into action to save a woman’s life seconds after her car crashed into a tree and burst into flames.   “God put us there for a reason,” said Danny Weiss, who rescued the driver. “I was very fortunate to get her out.”  According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a car […]
GREENSBORO, NC
vnexplorer.net

South Carolina undercover sting busts 11 men creeping kids online

(Left to right) Hunter Allen Trammell, Jason Brandon Davis, Karl Jordan Platt, Nicholas Banks Jeffcoat, Robert Mitchum Nichols, Rodney Carlton Fussell, Terry Dwayne Goins Jr. and Terry William Volcke are eight of eleven men accused of attempting to lure teenagers for sex, according to police. Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
wtoc.com

Shooting leaves woman dead in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Beaufort County Tuesday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Broad River Blvd in Burton shortly before midnight. When deputies arrived, they secured the scene for EMS to respond, and the victim was located inside...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina Town Named One Of Best Small Towns For Summer

There’s a sort of perfection about a small town in the summer. Taking a stroll down Main street, festivals, and the friendly faces we love it all. It’s easy to just book a trip to a popular beach or a trendy city. But some of the best summer memories can be made in small towns. I’ll always remember summer nights with my parents strolling the streets of Blowing Rock, NC. Or summer walks on the beach of South Topsail island with a good friend. While the Myrtle Beach or Disney vacations may seem more exciting, the calm simplicity of small-town summer just hits different. Travel and Leisure recently released a list of the Top 15 Small Towns For Summer and a South Carolina town made the list.
POLITICS
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy