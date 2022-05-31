Lia Thomas Speaks For First Time Since NCAAs, Says She’s Not Done Competing

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) announces the selection of the organization’s 2022 Women’s Division I All-America Team. Comprised of 80 student-athletes, the team features players from 31 institutions as the University of California-Los Angeles (seven), Marist College (six), the University of Southern California (six), Stanford University (five), Harvard University (four), Indiana University (four), San Diego State University (four), the University of California (four), the University of California-San Diego (four), California State University Northridge (three), the University of California-Irvine (three), Wagner College (three), the University of Hawaii (three), Arizona State University (two), Brown University (two), Bucknell University (two), Fresno State University (two), Princeton University (two), San Jose State University (two), the University of Michigan (two), Iona College (one), La Salle University (one), Long Beach State University (one), Long Island University (one), Loyola Marymount University (one), Saint Francis University (one), Siena College (one), the University of California-Davis (one), the University of California-Santa Barbara (one), University of the Pacific (one) and Villanova University (one) each garnered a minimum of one athlete on either the First, Second, Third or Honorable Mention Team Division I All-America lists.

