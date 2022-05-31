ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lia Thomas Speaks For First Time Since NCAAs, Says She’s Not Done Competing

By James Sutherland
swimswam.com
 4 days ago

Despite facing backlash regarding her NCAA performances, Thomas has her eyes on racing at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Lia Thomas has broken her silence. For the first time since winning a national title more than two months ago, Thomas spoke publicly with...

swimswam.com

swimswam.com

Cal Athletic Director Says Teri McKeever Investigation Could Take Six Months

A video call with Cal team parents "often became heated" as athletic director Jim Knowlton told them the investigation could take six months. Archive photo via Tim Binning/TheSwimPictures.com. The investigation launched by the University of California Berkeley into head women’s swimming coach Teri McKeever won’t be over anytime soon....
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

Do You Love Swimming? See 3,599 Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,599 Swim Jobs Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Mark Hesse Named Fitter & Faster Director of Education & Swimming Performance

Hesse, a former Sports Performance Expert with USA Swimming, joins FFT to continue strengthening relationships and programming for coaches and athletes. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy of Fitter and Faster, a SwimSwam partner. We are thrilled to announce that Coach Mark Hesse is joining Fitter & Faster Swim...
EDUCATION
swimswam.com

2022 ACWPC Women’s Division I All-America Team Released

BRIDGEPORT, Pa. — The Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) announces the selection of the organization’s 2022 Women’s Division I All-America Team. Comprised of 80 student-athletes, the team features players from 31 institutions as the University of California-Los Angeles (seven), Marist College (six), the University of Southern California (six), Stanford University (five), Harvard University (four), Indiana University (four), San Diego State University (four), the University of California (four), the University of California-San Diego (four), California State University Northridge (three), the University of California-Irvine (three), Wagner College (three), the University of Hawaii (three), Arizona State University (two), Brown University (two), Bucknell University (two), Fresno State University (two), Princeton University (two), San Jose State University (two), the University of Michigan (two), Iona College (one), La Salle University (one), Long Beach State University (one), Long Island University (one), Loyola Marymount University (one), Saint Francis University (one), Siena College (one), the University of California-Davis (one), the University of California-Santa Barbara (one), University of the Pacific (one) and Villanova University (one) each garnered a minimum of one athlete on either the First, Second, Third or Honorable Mention Team Division I All-America lists.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Wisconsin Swimming & Diving Adds Cal Volunteer Matt Martinez to Coaching Staff

Matt Martinez spent last season as a volunteer assistant with the Cal men's program when they won the NCAA Championship. Archive photo via Wisconsin Athletics. The University of Wisconsin has hired Matt Martinez to join the swimming and diving program as an assistant coach. Martinez replaces Eric Posegay, who left the program after the NCAA Championships to become the new USA Swimming Junior National Team Director.
WISCONSIN STATE
swimswam.com

3-Time Minnesota State Champ Nico Losinski Commits to Wisconsin-Green Bay

Three-time Minnesota Class A state champion Nico Losinski will continue his swimming career next fall at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
MINNESOTA STATE
swimswam.com

Ex-Cal Swimmer Breed Speaks Out for McKeever Amid Abuse Allegations

Catherine Breed took to Instagram last Thursday to lend her thoughts on the latest story to shake the collegiate swimming world. The day after longtime Cal women’s swimming and diving head coach Teri McKeever was placed on administrative leave following abuse allegations, one of her former Bears offered a different perspective than the 19 former and current swimmers who detailed a culture of bullying last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

Pro Swim Series – Mission Viejo: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) Thursday night’s finals session of the Mission Viejo Pro Swim Series stop will feature the 100 free, 100 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free. The men’s 100 free has shaped up to be a great race tonight, with Ryan Held and Justin Ress both posting low 49s in prelims. An Arizona State trio of Carter Swift, Grant House, and Patrick Sammon were all knocking on the door of being sub-50 this morning, and could certainly enter the fray tonight. NC State’s David Curtiss was one of the top seeds coming in, but finished 8th this morning with a 50.85, and therefore will be operating out of an outside lane tonight.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
swimswam.com

USA Swimming CEO Aims For U.S. Olympic Trials Attendance Record

25% of USA Swimming’s registered swimmers and their families are within an eight hour drive to Indy, something the Omaha location did not deliver. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by...
OMAHA, NE
swimswam.com

Pro Swim Series: Mission Viejo- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

LCM (50m) The third day of the Mission Viejo Pro Swim kicks off this morning at 9 AM local time with a slew of World Championship team members headlining the prelim session. Sandpipers’ Claire Weinstein, fresh off of a breakout performance at Trials a month ago, comes in as the top seed in the women’s 200 free, while Trenton Julian comes in as the top seed on the men’s side.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
swimswam.com

Olympic Champ Maggie MacNeil Reuniting with Rick Bishop for 5th Year at LSU

Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil will reunite with former Michigan coach Rick Bishop for her fifth year of eligibility at LSU. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil will reunite with former Michigan coach Rick Bishop for her fifth year of eligibility at LSU. “I am...
MICHIGAN STATE
swimswam.com

5x Ohio High School Champ Gibson Holmes (#7 in Class of 2023) Verbals to Duke

#7 Gibson Holmes from Mason Manta Rays will join Duke in the fall of 2023 with a 200 fly time that would already score in the top-8 at ACCs. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
CINCINNATI, OH
swimswam.com

Summer Juniors Qualifier Alex Ochsenbein to Stay Home, Commits to UK

Summer juniors-qualifying breaststroker Alex Ochsenbein has committed to his hometown Kentucky Wildcats' class of 2027. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LEXINGTON, KY
swimswam.com

Summer Juniors Qualifier Aidan Fuller Commits to NC State

Aidan Fuller, a Summer Juniors qualifier and 2022 graduate from Gainesville, Florida, will join NC State for the 2022-23 season. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Townley Haas Gets Married To Megan Meseck

Haas and Meseck got engaged in December 2020, and had been dating since November of 2015. They got married at the Canyonwood Ridge in Dripping Springs, Texas. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Recently retired two-time U.S. Olympian Townley Haas married his longtime fiancee Megan Meseck on Tuesday, and shared...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
swimswam.com

Big 12 Champion, NCAA Qualifier Tim Connery Enters Transfer Portal

University of Texas swimmer Tim Connery, the 2022 Big 12 Champion in the 100 yard fly as a freshman, has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Archive photo via Tim Connery. University of Texas swimmer Tim Connery has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Austin. Connery, who was...
AUSTIN, TX
swimswam.com

3-Time Big Ten Finalist Victoria Kwan Transferring to South Carolina

Recent University of Michigan graduate Victoria Kwan announced in April that she plans to transfer to South Carolina for her remaining NCAA eligibility. Recent University of Michigan graduate Victoria Kwan, a three-time finalist at February’s Big Ten Championships, announced in April that she plans to transfer to the University of South Carolina for her remaining year of NCAA eligibility.
COLLEGES

