Shoppers Swear These Wrinkle Patches Erase ‘Pesky Forehead Lines’ in Days & They’re 25% Off

Peace Out skincare is known for its line of skincare patches that tackle issues from acne blemishes to dark spots, but a sticker that can fight wrinkles almost seems too good to be true. Through the use of micro-needling technology, Peace Out products actually have the ability to “inject” high-powered ingredients like retinol, vitamin C and peptides directly into the skin beneath the surface. So is the case for one of the brand’s most heralded products, its wrinkle patches . These fast-acting patches combat wrinkles in just two weeks, which, according to shoppers, is a real effect of the product and not just a shiny promise.

One reviewer wrote, “I’m skeptical about Anti-Wrinkle products because the majority of them don’t work. After 2 uses my pesky forehead lines were super smooth!” Better yet: these are extremely easy to use. No more measuring out retinol to figure out what your skin can handle. Instead of doing that math, all you have to do is wear these patches while you sleep twice per week (or for at least six hours) and you’ll be good as new come morning. After four applications (or two weeks), you should begin to see results in the form of harsh lines appearing smoother, skin appears more hydrated and more.

As if that wasn’t good enough, these top-rated wrinkle reducers are 25 percent off for today only . Once you add them to your cart, you’ll see the price automatically drop from $24 to $18 like magic.

The patch itself is in the shape of an elongated oval, so it’s perfect for placing between the forehead to tackle “11” lines. You can also fan them out from the corners of your eyes to cover crow’s feet and even smile lines. Each package comes with six patches total, so it’ll last you for three weeks.

Peace Out Wrinkles Patches

One shopper wrote “I had a pest of a wrinkle between my eyebrows from all the hard days at work… after two nights, GONE . I would recommend this to anyone.” When a product says it’ll work within two weeks and it actually works within two days is *chef’s kiss*.

The key ingredients that target wrinkles in these patches begin with the 450 micro-needles that are found in each singular patch. The micro-needles penetrate the skin’s surface gently to help skin absorb ingredients faster. The micro-needles hold a seven-peptide blend that helps smooth out fine lines, while also containing a powerful blend of vitamin C that helps brighten skin. Since it also has retinol, it’ll help reduce both the appearance of uneven texture and fine lines on the skin’s surface.

It seems like customers with “11” lines are seeing the best results with this product. “I’ve seen a big difference in the lines in between my eyebrows and it’s great,” wrote one shopper. “Have used the patches twice on my 11’s and was awe-struck!!! I can really see a difference,” wrote another.