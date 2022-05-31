ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find Out Why This Flattering Blouse Is a Hit With Shoppers

By Bernadette Deron
 4 days ago

We always appreciate having variety in our closets. There's a mix of trendy pieces we rotate through each season, but what always stays the same are the staple styles we can count on in a pinch. Basics are our best friends when we have absolutely no idea what to wear, and they're more often than not the items we reach for the most.

That said, just because something is simple doesn't mean that it has to be boring. Take this blouse from VALOLIA , for example! It's the type of top you can team with anything, and it has a slew of key details that have brought it to the top of countless shoppers' wish lists.

Get the VALOLIA Women's Summer V-Neck Blouse (originally $31) on sale for $26 at Amazon!

What we adore most about this top is the way it's designed. It's giving off tunic vibes thanks to the longer hem and notched V-neck, coupled with the longer length sleeves. Naturally, another standout detail is the pleating on the front — which is what tons of reviewers say made them want to order it in the first place. This allows the fabric to drape beautifully and also helps disguise the tummy area for a supremely flattering fit. No matter what body type you have, you'll be able to benefit from the cut of this top!

Get the VALOLIA Women's Summer V-Neck Blouse (originally $31) on sale for $26 at Amazon!

Here's the thing: We can't have too many of these tops on hand in our closet. They're incredibly useful, after all. With the right styling adjustments, you'll be able to wear this top to any event this season. It will look effortlessly chic with jeans, leggings, skirts and shorts. Reviewers say they love wearing this as a work blouse or a casual top to rock on weekends. But above all else, the fit is what sold thousands of shoppers on this essential. In fact, some say they came back to pick up more colors and prints. When you find a basic blouse like this , stocking up is the only option. It's an all-around win!

Get the VALOLIA Women's Summer V-Neck Blouse (originally $31) on sale for $26 at Amazon!

