ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Auditor Corruption Trial Halted Amid Questions About Venue

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The opening trial day in the criminal corruption case against Delaware’s state auditor came to an abrupt halt Tuesday when the judge decided to give attorneys more time to consider issues raised by defense arguments that the indictment against Auditor Kathy McGuiness is...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
WDEL 1150AM

Carney makes 2 judicial nominations, 1 of which is sure to disappoint some

Governor John Carney on Friday announced two judicial nominations, one of which is likely to draw the ire of parties who've been calling for a diversification of the Chancery Court. Carney nominated Kelly Hicks Sheridan, a current Assistant Unit Head for the Juvenile Delinquency and Truancy Unit within the Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington council asks lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to neighbors' recreational standards

On Thursday night, Wilmington City Council members passed a resolution asking state-level lawmakers to help Delaware catch up to surrounding areas' hospitality industry standards, while aiding in COVID recovery. Resolution 22-01 encourages the General Assembly to specifically move legislation forward which would allow Wilmington bars to continue selling alcohol beyond...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Del. auditor’s charges dismissed due to technicality, new indictment sought

DOVER, Del. – Prosecutors have dismissed criminal corruption charges against Delaware’s State Auditor due to a legal technicality but say they plan to seek a new grand jury indictment next week. On Tuesday, the defense attorney for Kathy McGuiness reportedly argued in a Wilmington courtroom that the case...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
Wilmington, DE
Government
State
Delaware State
County
New Castle County, DE
City
Wilmington, DE
Local
Delaware Government
firststateupdate.com

Julianne Murray Reacts To Prosecutors Handling Of State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Case

Julianne Murray, candidate for Delaware Attorney’s Office, has issued a statement regarding the handling of the case against State Auditor Kathy McGuiness. “When the Attorney General herself holds a press conference to announce charges against a sitting statewide elected official, one would think that all the T’s would be crossed and that all the I’s would be dotted. Apparently not. It does not speak well for the Department of Justice, or the Attorney General herself, that these basic errors have occurred.” said Murray.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Delaware AG Announces Felony Charges in Gun Trafficking Scheme

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, alongside members of the Dover Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives unveiled details of an illegal firearms trafficking investigation Wednesday in Dover, in which nine individuals face 76 felony charges for their part in a straw purchasing scheme.
DOVER, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Hockessin mom who sued Carney over masks now eyeing up state auditor seat

Embattled Delaware Auditor Kathy McGuiness, should she seek reelection, will face a challenger for the seat in a Hockessin mother familiar with fighting Delaware democrats, as she's already filed suit against the governor earlier this year over his continued school mask mandate. Republican Janice Lorrah announced Tuesday her candidacy for...
HOCKESSIN, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Mcguiness
fox29.com

Democrats eye host of gun-control bills in Delaware

DOVER, Del. - Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced legislation outlawing the sale or possession of a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms and prohibiting anyone under age 21 from buying a firearm. The bills are part of a package of gun restrictions proposed Thursday with the support of Democratic Gov....
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

'You need to be proud' | New Castle County government, activists celebrate equality, call for its protection

"We have to remain vigilant, because the rights we have today can easily be taken away. It means a lot to me to be here today, because we need to stay in the fight--because the fight's not over," said former state Sen. Karen Peterson Thursday. "For us to be the first married--and for me, as a senator, to be able to be one of the sponsors of the bill to make it happen--it was a real joy at the time, and I never imagined that these would rights would come under threat, as they are now."
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Dem. bills would ban semi-automatics, under 21 possession

With less than a month left in the legislative session, Democratic lawmakers in Delaware have introduced sweeping legislation to ban semi-automatic firearms and restrict the purchase and possession of all firearms to Delawareans ages 21 and older.  “We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like we’ve seen across the country from happening here in Delaware,” ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Conflict Of Interest#Auditor#Attorneys#Politics Courts#Politics State#Ap
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
US News and World Report

Explicit Coin With Police Logo Concerns Black Troopers

BALTIMORE (AP) — A challenge coin inscribed with the Maryland State Police logo along with graphic imagery and offensive language has some troopers concerned because they see it as a potential response to allegations of racial discrimination within the agency. The Baltimore Sun reports that photos of the coin...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware's teachers rally after recent run of school shootings

Last week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is continuing to resonate heavily in the teaching community, including here in Delaware. The Delaware State Education Association held a "Virtual Vigil for School Safety" Thursday night, giving legislators a chance to tell teachers what they plan to do to avoid a similar situation happening in Delaware, and also information for teachers struggling to process the latest attack in a school.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Accused Shady Contractor, Sits In A Jail Cell Under High Bail

No one likes to be ripped off. The home contracting business is extremely lucrative if you know what you are doing. A contractor does a good job, gets recommendations and gets new and repeat business. That is how things are supposed to work. One man Joseph Eibell, 47 of Huntingdon...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WBOC

Delaware General Assembly Will Soon Ban All Plastic Bags From Stores

DOVER, Del.- The 2019 law that started banning plastics from carry-outs in Delaware is being revised once again. You won't see plastic bags coming out of stores in Delaware for much longer. A broader ban on plastic bags will take effect soon removing plastic bags from stores. Despite the ban, people like Frances Tuson prefer plastic.
DELAWARE STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Deadly Police Shooting of Woman in Malvern Was Justified, Officials Say

Investigators say police were justified in shooting and killing a woman who was allegedly armed with a gun outside her Chester County home while having a mental health crisis last month. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan announced Thursday that detectives completed their investigation of the May 19 shooting in...
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Woman Arrested for Carrying a Concealed Handgun in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a woman on gun charges. Authorities state that on May 22, at approximately 10:23 p.m., police conducted a vehicle stop in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. Police made contact with the operator, 23-year-old De Asja White-Jones. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun. Police took White-Jones into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy