In Thomson, Ill., there's a federal prison set aside for gang leaders and other men who are considered the most dangerous because they have caused violence at other prisons. But sometimes men get sent who maybe shouldn't be there - maybe because, when they got attacked at another prison, they fought back or because they have a mental illness and acted out. Now, imagine trying to survive at that prison where you are surrounded by men who want to attack you and guards who use harsh methods to control you. NPR investigative correspondent Joseph Shapiro and Christie Thompson of The Marshall Project investigated that prison and found frequent violence - prisoners killing other prisoners. A warning - this story contains graphic descriptions of violence and abuse. Here's NPR's Joseph Shapiro.

THOMSON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO