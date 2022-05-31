ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Meet Kenneth Li - the 'Mayor of Houston's Chinatown'

 4 days ago
HOUSTON — If you've ever driven down Bellaire Boulevard, you've probably seen Houston's Chinatown. Over the years, the area has expanded and evolved. And there's one man behind it who's been there to see it all. Meet Kenneth Li. "You can see on both sides, this used to...

defendernetwork.com

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HIDDEN GEM: Smither Park

HOUSTON — Chances are, even if you’ve never been to this week’s Hidden Gem, you’ve seen pictures of it on social media. Smither Park is one of the most photographed places in Houston. "It’s Houston’s first art park," shares Jonathan Beitler with The Orange Show Center...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Meet the Grand Marshals for the Pride Houston 2022 Parade

HOUSTON — Travis Torrence and Juliann Losey are two of the six Grand Marshals for the Pride Houston 2022 Parade. The grand marshals will perform ceremonial duties, lead the Pride parade, and serve as ambassadors for Pride Houston throughout the year. KHOU 11 is proud to partner with Pride...
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

4 Katy eateries open in May, June

Four new eateries of varying cuisines opened or are opening soon in Katy this May and June. Here is where foodies can find them:. 1. Tim Hortons, a Canadian coffee chain, recently broke ground on its first Houston-area location at 21811 Clay Road, Katy. The coffee shop plans to open in August, according to a Tim Hortons press release May 10. In late 2021, Tim Hortons announced its plan to expand throughout Houston. The chain is known for its coffee, breakfast sandwiches, tea, iced beverages and donuts. The brand has two additional locations planned to open in 2022: one at 5312 W. Richey Road, Houston, and another at 13451 Northwest Freeway, Houston. https://www.timhortons.com/
KATY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Officials: FBI raids downtown Houston bail bond company

HOUSTON – An hours-long raid at a bail bond company in downtown Houston was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Houston Field Office has confirmed. KPRC 2 received a tip about the ongoing raid at a business located at 1620 Austin Street. A...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 wounded after suspect opens fire from U-Haul truck outside nightclub at Houston’s south side, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police say 3 people were shot by a suspect who allegedly opened fire from a U-Haul truck outside a nightclub on Houston’s south side Saturday morning. According to HPD Assistant Chief C. Hatcher, officers with the Major Assaults Division responded to a shooting call in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard near Idaho Street at around 4:48 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas pitmaster Ara Malekian shares his secrets to perfect brisket

HOUSTON – Just in time for summer cookouts, Chef Ara Malekian shares his pro tips to make delicious brisket at home, and the best wines to pair your meat with. He is the pitmaster at Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond, Texas, and last year was featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ and ‘BBQ Brawl.’
RICHMOND, TX
KHOU

KHOU

