PowerTee to Install at Chi Chi Rodriguez Driving Range

The hours leading up to Sunday afternoon at the Masters can be stressful if you’re in the final pairing, but Cameron Smith’s only worry was forgetting to take home to Palm Valley, Fla., a six-pack of his favorite Australian beer. It’s a lite lager called XXXX Gold, and a friend from Down Under visiting Augusta, Ga., had brought it over. Smith packed the beers inside a cooler of ice and left it at the front door of his rented house, ensuring he couldn’t leave without seeing them. It was an unusual way to spend the morning before the biggest round of his life, during which he contended but ultimately finished T-3. (Masters winner Scottie Scheffler confessed he had cried with anxiety before the round.) Smith, 28, has no regrets. The Australian is proud that even on the biggest stage, golf doesn’t consume him. “If we’d driven back to Florida and realized, halfway, that we’d forgotten the beers, I wouldn’t have forgiven myself,” he says with a laugh.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO