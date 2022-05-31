ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

PowerTee to Install at Chi Chi Rodriguez Driving Range

By Dave Daubert, GTWA
golfcoastmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChi Chi Rodriguez Foundation to Provide New Benefits & Opportunities for Pinellas and Hillsborough Players. Clearwater, Florida–Power Tee is thrilled to announce the installation of Power Tee units at the Chi Chi Rodriguez Driving Range. The installation will take place in early June and will become the largest Power Tee facility...

golfcoastmagazine.com

Comments / 0

ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a supportive partner by his side. dominated the world of golf, he has had a supportive partner by his side. Let’s get to know Tiger Woods’ girlfriend, Erica Herman.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Killed In Car Accident

On Wednesday morning, the golfing world received heartbreaking news that a longtime player died. Bart Bryant, a three-time winner on the Tour, died in a car accident, according to a statement from the PGA Tour. He was just 59 years old. “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing...
GOLF
Sportico

Nicklaus v. Nicklaus: Golfer Sued by Namesake Co. Over Rival Tour and IP Use

Click here to read the full article. Jack Nicklaus is now a defendant in a lawsuit brought by Nicklaus Companies, and the current battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is a factor in the action. In 2007, Nicklaus sold a controlling partnership in a selection of companies he’d started to Emigrant Bank and its founder Howard Milstein. Milstein went on to create an umbrella company called 8 A.M. Golf that holds a number of properties related to the sport: Golf Magazine and Golf.com, Miura Golf, Club Conex, True Spec Golf and GolfLogix. As part of the mix, the Nicklaus...
GOLF
ESPN

Jack Nicklaus says his allegiance is with the PGA Tour

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jack Nicklaus said he met with the organizers of a Saudi Arabian-financed golf league but has no interest in being the face of a rival circuit to the PGA Tour. "I did it out of courtesy to them because we're doing a golf course for them," Nicklaus...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy says first LIV Golf field is "nothing to jump up and down about"

Rory McIlroy described the field for the first event of the LIV Golf Invitational Series as "nothing to jump up and down about" when compared to the PGA Tour. McIlroy admitted some of his close friends have signed up for the event on June 9 at Centurion Golf Club near London, potentially referring to previous Ryder Cup teammates in Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen in field for LIV Golf's London event; no Phil Mickelson

After a slight delay, we finally learned who is heading to London for the LIV Golf Series opener on June 9–11 at the Centurion Golf Club. Among those in the field for the debut event for the outfit fronted by Greg Norman and backed by the Saudis is Dustin Johnson, a former No. 1 player in the world who has a pair of majors under his belt. LIV officials had previously insisted the field would be announced last Friday — which is also the day each week the PGA Tour announces fields — but the news wasn’t released until Tuesday night.
GOLF
Golf
PGA TOUR
Sports
Golf Digest

Cameron Smith has earned a spot in pro golf's elite in a way all his own

The hours leading up to Sunday afternoon at the Masters can be stressful if you’re in the final pairing, but Cameron Smith’s only worry was forgetting to take home to Palm Valley, Fla., a six-pack of his favorite Australian beer. It’s a lite lager called XXXX Gold, and a friend from Down Under visiting Augusta, Ga., had brought it over. Smith packed the beers inside a cooler of ice and left it at the front door of his rented house, ensuring he couldn’t leave without seeing them. It was an unusual way to spend the morning before the biggest round of his life, during which he contended but ultimately finished T-3. (Masters winner Scottie Scheffler confessed he had cried with anxiety before the round.) Smith, 28, has no regrets. The Australian is proud that even on the biggest stage, golf doesn’t consume him. “If we’d driven back to Florida and realized, halfway, that we’d forgotten the beers, I wouldn’t have forgiven myself,” he says with a laugh.
GOLF

