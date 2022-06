Season 5 filming of the hit television show "Yellowstone" is underway here in Montana. This season is rumored to be bigger than ever with sightings of film crews and even cast members being reported around Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley. One cast member who is the subject of frequent sightings is Forrie J Smith (a.k.a Lloyd from 'Yellowstone.") Forrie has been reported to stop at different "watering holes" up and down the Bitterroot Valley for a cold drink. As it turns out, Forrie knows his whiskey. He even created his own whiskey brand.

