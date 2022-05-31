ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays place SS Wander Franco on IL with quadriceps strain

By Victor Barbosa
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ycd5t_0fw03cJD00
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will be out of the lineup the lineup for the foreseeable future. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays (28-20) hold a narrow half-game edge over the Toronto Blue Jays (27-20) for second place in the AL East. As they wrap up May and enter June, they'll have to try to maintain their second-place status (and perhaps gain on the first-place New York Yankees) without dynamic young shortstop Wander Franco in the lineup for the foreseeable future.

Franco signed with the Rays as an amateur free agent in July 2017 as one of the most-heralded international prospects that year. He entered 2019 as the fourth-best prospect by Baseball America and moved up to the No. 1 spot prior to 2020.

A nephew of former major leaguers Erick and Willy Aybar, Franco was called up to Tampa Bay in June 2021, and in 70 games last season, finished with seven home runs, 39 RBIs and a .288/.347/.463 slash line. Through the summer, Franco went on a tear, showcasing elite contact skills and patience at the plate by reaching base in 43 straight games.

The 21-year-old signed an 11-year, $182 million contract extension with the Rays in November 2021. Through 178 at-bats covering 45 games this season, Franco has posted a .270/.305/.421 slash line to go with four home runs, 19 RBIs and four stolen bases.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their Aaron Hicks replacement

New York Yankees management has been patiently watching the outfield to see if Aaron Hicks and Joey Gallo can turn their seasons around. However, neither have been able to break free of their lengthy cold streaks up to this point. Hicks is currently hitting .214 with one homer and seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Padres release eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano after 12 games

2022 hasn't been kind to Robinson Cano thus far. After missing the entire 2021 season following his second suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drugs (PED) policy, Cano struggled mightily to begin the year and was eventually released by the New York Mets in early May. The eight-time All-Star soon got another chance, joining the San Diego Padres in the middle of last month, but after more struggles at the dish, Cano is being cut loose from the Friars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Yardbarker

Josh Donaldson should be asking why Yankees peers didn't back him

Rather than show signs of introspection or reflection on Wednesday, Josh Donaldson expressed his uneasiness with members of the Yankees not defending the third baseman’s decision to call White Sox SS Tim Anderson “Jackie” on May 21. The flippant reference to Jackie Robinson, which sparked a bench...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber found dead in apartment

A cause of death has yet to be released. Barber was 38 years old. According to a Frisco police spokesperson, "Officers are currently out on a welfare concern, but we are unable to provide any further information at this time." Barber played seven seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys...
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Browns' Myles Garrett: Baker Mayfield 'has to prove himself' with new club

Members of the Cleveland Browns such as linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett find themselves in a unique situation ahead of the summer months. While they'd likely prefer to focus on fun things such as gifts for jersey numbers when speaking with reporters, media members are understandably going to ask about the 23 active civil lawsuits regarding allegations of sexual misconduct that continue to hover over the status of new starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Bowden
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Shawn Armstrong
Yardbarker

Brian Snitker comments on Ronald Acuña’s recent injury

Acuña played in the field yesterday, which is made of turf in Arizona. Originally, the plan was for him to DH only in this series. But because of poor outfield play, Snitker went back on his words and chose to stick Acuña in the outfield. Unfortunately, it appears...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball America#Yankees#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Toronto Blue Jays#Il#Triple A Durham#Lh Ben Bowden#Rays Communications
Yardbarker

Braves claim Marlins infielder off waivers, move Manny Piña to the 60-day IL

For those hoping Dunand might somehow be the savior the Braves are desperately searching for, I would say that’s highly unlikely. The former Marlin does have some decent stats this season, though. In 20 AAA games, he’s recorded a .779 OPS, and in three major-league games, he’s collected three hits and a homer in 10 at-bats. However, his track record in the minors suggests this is nothing more than the Braves acquiring organizational depth.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Mets players complained about conditions at Dodger Stadium: 'Far below MLB standards'

Dodger Stadium is a real dump, at least if you ask one rival NL team. The New York Mets had a complaint about the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home ballpark during their series against each other this week. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the Mets grumbled that the Dodger Stadium video room is “dingy” and “smells like rat urine.” They also believe that the working conditions at the ballpark are "far below MLB standards," Puma adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Baltimore Ravens Impressive Offseason Continues

It was an uncharacteristic rough season for John Harbaugh’s team but the Baltimore Ravens seem very determined to put 2021 behind them. Entering 2021, only four NFL teams had reached the playoffs each of the previous three seasons. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens When it was all said and done, only Kansas City returned to the postseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans: QB Trey Lance making practices 'tough' for defense

The San Francisco 49ers may or may not trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo whenever he can resume throwing following the shoulder surgery he underwent in March. One thing known on the first day of June is that 2021 rookie Trey Lance is serving as the team's QB1 for organized team activities amid lingering questions, concerns and takes about his ability to guide the 49ers on a lengthy playoff run in his second NFL season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Angels release veteran catcher Austin Romine

According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, Romine opted out of his contract to become a free agent. This season, Romine, 33, registered only two hits in nine plate appearances for the Angels. He played ten games with the Angels' Triple-A affiliate, Salt Lake, batting .273/.368/.394 with a home run...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Jayson Tatum On Having A Tough Childhood And Financial Struggles: “I Remember Coming Home And It Being A Pink Eviction Notice On The House And My Mom Crying The Whole Night And Me Being Upset.”

Getting drafted into the NBA can quite literally change someone's life. Many athletes have gone from living in poverty during their childhood to making millions of dollars after playing in the NBA. Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum is one such player. During his childhood, Tatum didn't have much to his...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watson's $5,000: Spa Owner, Plaintiffs Disagree What Texans QB Paid For

- Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is currently facing 23 civil lawsuits after a new case was opened earlier this week. Now, the plot has thickened to involve a witness who could have evidence indicating Watson attempted to pay to keep his massage arrangements discreet. According to USA Today,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

33K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy