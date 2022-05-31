Daryl Johnson, 91, of Linn Grove

(Spencer, IA) — A 28-year-old Spencer woman faces charges in Clay County for an alleged attack with a tire iron. Tiffany Clabaugh is accused of barging into a man’s home last Wednesday and attacking him. Clabaugh allegedly told the people inside that home that she was the police, forced her way in, and started beating the victim. His name hasn’t been released. Both Clabaugh and her target sought medical treatment at the Spencer hospital. She was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Clay County Jail.

