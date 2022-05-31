Daryl Johnson, 91, of Linn Grove

Services for 89-year-old Lindel “Linn” Leonard of Sutherland will be Tuesday, June 7th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Sutherland with burial at Waterman Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Sutherland is in charge of the...
A celebration of life for Carol Crouse, 82, of Paullina, will be held from 5 – 7 P.M. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Eldridge Family Funeral Home in Paullina. Private family graveside service will be held at Prairie View Cemetery in Paullina.
The 21st Street Group Home in Emmetsburg has a new addition. In memory of Jimmy Frederick, the Frederick family designed, donated and installed a patio last week. It is on the north side of the building and already has chairs and tables. The barbecue grill was also their donation. Jimmy (or Jim-Fred as residents called him), lived at the home from August, 1985 to July, 2021.
Pictured L-R)–Carroll Assistant Fire Chief, Dan Hannasch; Fort Dodge Fire Department Lieutenant, Jon Schreck; and Carroll Fire Department Lieutenant, Brad Warnke. Full-sized image can be found included below. Carroll city officials have announced the finalists in their search for a new fire chief. The candidates are current Carroll Assistant...
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — A sculpture was dedicated in Sioux Center to honor Maurice and Vera Te Paske on Friday. The sculpture, dubbed "Progress through Cooperation" was placed in Sioux Center’s Open Space Park honors the legacy of the former mayor and community advocate who pushed for big-picture thinking for Sioux Center and his wife who worked alongside him.
SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a semitruck and trailer were totaled in an accident on Highway 10, four and one-half miles southwest of Sioux Center about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 31. Fifty-year-old Ryan Ray Hillman of Muscatine was driving a 2022 Volvo semitruck pulling a freight trailer west...
AMES, Iowa — The Story County Sheriff's Office says three people died in a shooting outside ofCornerstone Church on the eastern edge of Ames on Thursday night. Story County authorities provided new details on Friday. Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald identified the two women killed in the shooting as 22-year-old Eden...
ORANGE CITY—A 30-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 12:20 a.m. Sunday, May 29, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence; possession of an open container of alcohol; driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked; and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of...
Seven years ago today, 29-year-old Alicia Hummel from Sioux City was murdered at Myron Grove west of Vermillion. The case remains unsolved to this day. The cause of death was drowning, but injuries to Hummel’s head and a cut on her neck led investigators to rule Hummel’s death a homicide.
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Burglary charges have been filed after Storm Lake police were called to local manufacturing plant Tuesday morning to a report of suspicious activity. Once on scene at the Tyson Pork Plant, officers were told by security personnel a person, later identified as 29-year-old Toe Kye, had been attempting to enter vehicles parked in the plant’s parking lot.
(Spencer, IA) — A 28-year-old Spencer woman faces charges in Clay County for an alleged attack with a tire iron. Tiffany Clabaugh is accused of barging into a man’s home last Wednesday and attacking him. Clabaugh allegedly told the people inside that home that she was the police, forced her way in, and started beating the victim. His name hasn’t been released. Both Clabaugh and her target sought medical treatment at the Spencer hospital. She was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Clay County Jail.
Cornerstone Church held an hour-long prayer service for the victims of last night’s shooting at 10 a.m. today. As students and members of the church community entered the worship space this morning, cries rang out to the somber tone of a guitar and hugs seemed to be the only comfort from the shooting that killed two of their members.
HULL—An adult and five young people were cited after Sioux County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated an anonymous Nixle tip of gathering with people under the age of 21 who were in possession of alcohol at 1325 Fourth St. in Hull about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. Forty-eight-year-old Todd...
Shooter also was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard. Spc. Eden M. Montang, who joined the Iowa Army National Guard in August 2019, was one of the two victims killed in the deadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on June 2, according to a news relase from the Iowa Army National Guard.
Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
Le Mars, IA (Radio Iowa)– A former Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced to up to four decades in prison on theft and burglary charges. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink was accused of stealing prescription pain medication and other property from the evidence room at the sheriff’s department and from two pharmacies as well as homes in the area.
SIOUX CITY -- A dispute between two homeless men near the Anderson Dance Pavilion ended with one of them jailed for stabbing the other in the face with a pair of scissors. The incident took place at approximately 5:36 a.m. Wednesday, when the two men had been sleeping near each other.
