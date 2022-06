LOS ANGELES—Los Angeles-based Marriage & Family therapist Shari Foos says increasing feelings of isolation are not only a key factor in the breakdown of relationships but also rifts in society. “People today are afraid to share their thoughts and often feel unsafe to simply be themselves,” she observes. “The growing divisiveness furthers the anxiety, depression, and insecurity many are experiencing. We need to create opportunities for meaningful connection, especially within groups.”

