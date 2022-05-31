Fire crews battle apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters battled an apartment fire in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 8:40 a.m. near Effie Street and Sussex Way.

Fire crews say one unit had heavy fire damage and several other units were damaged while crews worked to put the fire out.

Firefighters on the scene report that they were able to keep the fire damage to a single unit. Six people from six separate apartment units were forced out of their homes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.