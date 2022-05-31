ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fire crews battle apartment fire in central Fresno

By John Houghton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bdx7m_0fw00ow800

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters battled an apartment fire in central Fresno Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJaoh_0fw00ow800

The fire started around 8:40 a.m. near Effie Street and Sussex Way.

Fire crews say one unit had heavy fire damage and several other units were damaged while crews worked to put the fire out.

Firefighters on the scene report that they were able to keep the fire damage to a single unit. Six people from six separate apartment units were forced out of their homes.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KMJ

Large Tree Damages Big Rig In West Fresno

(KMJ) — A large eucalyptus tree was wedged in between a big rig Wednesday afternoon on Kearney Blvd in Fresno. The driver of the tractor trailer says he was driving along Kearney Blvd when a large tree fell and hit his truck, causing extensive damage to both the trailer and truck.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Sports
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

One injured as fire burns in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was hurt in a blaze that could be seen for miles in the Fresno area. According to officials, crews responded to reports of a grass fire in the area of Marjan Avenue in Clovis near the area of Bullard and McCall Avenues. The fast-moving fire “immediately threatened a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Fire#Accident#Ksee Kgpe Rrb
yourcentralvalley.com

Man injured in early morning shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30s was shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno police officers. Police say the man was shot around 1:00 a.m. near Fresno Street and Gettysburg Avenue. Investigators say the man eventually was found at a local hospital with gunshot wounds to his lower body.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Gun fired overnight at Madera school campus

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating an altercation that potentially involved a gun overnight at a Madera elementary school, according to the Madera Police Department. Police officials said officers responded to an incident at Virginia Lee Rose Elementary. On Wednesday morning, officers said school staff found several items...
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy