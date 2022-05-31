Fire crews battle apartment fire in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters battled an apartment fire in central Fresno Tuesday morning.
The fire started around 8:40 a.m. near Effie Street and Sussex Way.
Fire crews say one unit had heavy fire damage and several other units were damaged while crews worked to put the fire out.
Firefighters on the scene report that they were able to keep the fire damage to a single unit. Six people from six separate apartment units were forced out of their homes.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0