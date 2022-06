Click here to read the full article. PRIDE ACTION: For Pride Month, Capri Holdings has established The Versace Foundation, which is aimed at fostering, promoting and supporting programs, projects and activities designed to generate awareness and support for the LGBTQ community. Versace’s parent company has also pledged $10 million to sustain the newly created foundation’s activities. Although specific projects have not been disclosed yet, the foundation is set to engage with philanthropic organizations and community groups to support the preservation of LGBTQ history and culture, in addition to promoting the advancement of equality, wellness and safety for the LGBTQ community.More from WWDPhotos...

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO