New Orleans, LA

NOPD: Woman treated at local hospital after being shot in Gentilly

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Gentilly.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 6000 block of Franklin Avenue.

Reports show a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

There is no additional information.

