Eustis, FL

Troopers investigate deadly Lake County crash after pickup truck travels into the wrong lane

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
EUSTIS, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Eustis following a fatal crash on State Road 44, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Tuesday morning near the intersection of S.R. 44 and Bottany Woods Drive at 8:34 a.m.

According to troopers, a 2003 Ford Ranger was driving west on S.R. 44, and for an unknown reason, the driver veered off the road, overcorrected and traveled into the eastbound lanes.

The front of the Ranger crashed into the side of a 2021 Ford Ranger that was hauling a trailer, causing the truck and trailer to overturn.

The truck and trailer came to a rest on their roofs. The driver of the 2021 Ranger was not injured and remained at the scene.

The 21-year-old female driver of the 2003 Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene.

S.R. 44 was shut down for several hours while troopers investigated. The road is now open.

