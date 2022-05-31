Pittsford Cinema closing on Sunday

With Congressman Chris Jacobs withdrawing from the race for New York's redrawn 23rd Congressional District, a former gubernatorial candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for the seat. Republican Carl Paladino, who is also from the Buffalo area, announced his candidacy Friday evening via Twitter. He says, "We will fight to represent the best interests of the people and ensure that the Buffalo area and Southern Tier is a better place for our businesses, families, and community." Paladino ran for governor of New York in 2010 and was defeated by Andrew Cuomo.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO