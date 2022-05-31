ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pittsford Cinema closing on Sunday

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFORD, N.Y. (WHEC) - After 20 years, the Pittsford Cinema will be closing on Sunday, June 5....

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: A Rochester gas station owner is refusing to lower his prices despite the law requiring it

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Friday, June 3rd was day three of New York's gas tax holiday, and we've been tracking the prices in six cities and towns across our area. I expected some small differences from station to station in how much their prices dropped. After all, gas prices have been volatile, and a roller coaster in wholesale pricing will ultimately affect what we pay at that pump. But I didn't expect any station owner choose not to drop his prices at all. One owner told me he's not budging.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lottery ticket worth $18,000 sold at Greece convenience store

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The New York Lottery announced that an $18,805 ticket was sold at a Greece convenience store. A top-prize winning ticket for TAKE 5 was sold on Tuesday at the Quicklee's Greece location at 1090 Long Pond Rd. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field...
GREECE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Who Has Some Of The Top Hot Dogs In Upstate New York?

What's up dog? We mustard you a question: Do you like hot dogs? Where can you buy the top hot dogs in Upstate New York?. Let us be frank, hot dogs are a great summertime food. Sometimes you find yourself in a pickle when you don't want to fire up your own grill. That's the wurst when you want a hot dog, but don't know where to go.
WHEC TV-10

16 new approvals to grow cannabis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - There are now 162 New York farms approved to grow recreational marijuana. The Cannabis Control Board announced 16 additional licenses on Wednesday. On the list are Morales Family Farms in Livingston County and Great Lakes Canopy in Genesee County.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Lincoln Report

3 Delightful Small Towns in New York

Small towns are in abundance in the state of New York, each with its own unique character and charm. Whether you are looking for a foodie paradise like Ithaca, or an artsy village like Saratoga Springs, there are small towns in New York that appeal to everyone.
WHEC TV-10

Man saved from burning car in town of Sweden

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) - First responders were able to free a driver from a burning car in the town of Sweden Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office says the car had hit a tree and caught fire around 11:30 a.m. on Salmon Creek Road. Deputies worked with Ogden Police, Brockport Fire...
SWEDEN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Paladino Announces Candidacy for 23rd Congressional District

With Congressman Chris Jacobs withdrawing from the race for New York's redrawn 23rd Congressional District, a former gubernatorial candidate has thrown his hat into the ring for the seat. Republican Carl Paladino, who is also from the Buffalo area, announced his candidacy Friday evening via Twitter. He says, "We will fight to represent the best interests of the people and ensure that the Buffalo area and Southern Tier is a better place for our businesses, families, and community." Paladino ran for governor of New York in 2010 and was defeated by Andrew Cuomo.
BUFFALO, NY
103.9 The Breeze

New York State Drivers License Change! Why Put An ‘X’ On Yours?

Remember how excited you were when you got your New York State license then you saw your photo and the excitement immediately went away. Our state drivers license has gone through some changes over the years, including the federally approved Real ID Card. If you want to fly out of Albany without a passport you will need one by this time next year.
ALBANY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rep. Chris Jacobs announces he will not run for re-election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican Congressman Chris Jacobs, who represents New York’s 27th district and announced his candidacy for New York’s 23rd district in May 2022, announced Friday he will no longer be running for the new district. Jacobs, an Orchard Park native, recently spoke out against the sale of AR-15s following the white supremacist […]
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hamlin man charged in deadly six-vehicle crash

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — A semi driver from Hamlin is facing charges after a deadly crash in Indiana. Six vehicles were involved. Two people were killed. Four others have serious injuries. Chasen Thompson, 26, is charged with Possession of Marijuana. His blood is being tested. Authorities are waiting on...
HAMLIN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Parents still frustrated with NYS COVID-19 guidance for child care providers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Working parents with kids in daycare who were hoping for a reprieve from New York State’s quarantine rules didn’t quite get it. While the NYS Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) did put out new guidance for childcare providers on Tuesday evening, and it wasn’t what many were hoping for.
ROCHESTER, NY

