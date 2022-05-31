Former Phillies Pitcher J.A. Happ to Retire
Former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ last pitched in Philadelphia in 2010, but has pitched for seven different teams since being traded to Houston in 2010. He received a World Series ring in...973espn.com
Former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ last pitched in Philadelphia in 2010, but has pitched for seven different teams since being traded to Houston in 2010. He received a World Series ring in...973espn.com
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0