Former Phillies Pitcher J.A. Happ to Retire

By Mike Gill
97.3 ESPN
 4 days ago
Former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ last pitched in Philadelphia in 2010, but has pitched for seven different teams since being traded to Houston in 2010. He received a World Series ring in...

