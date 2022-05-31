ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The safety and tolerability of pirfenidone for bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome after hematopoietic cell transplant (STOP-BOS) trial

By Efthymia Iliana Matthaiou
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronchiolitis obliterans syndrome (BOS) is the most morbid form of chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT). Progressive airway fibrosis leads to a 5-year survival of 40%. Treatment options for BOS are limited. A single arm, 52-week, Phase I study of pirfenidone was conducted. The primary outcome was tolerability...

www.nature.com

