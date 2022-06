Second District Representative Jackie Walorski has released the following statement as gas prices rose to nearly $5 per gallon in Michiana. “As gas reaches nearly $5 per gallon in Michiana, Hoosier families are feeling pain at the pump and beyond. In Indiana and across the country, Americans are being forced to make tough choices every day while fuel prices jump to new records. When we need them most, our vital farmers and truck drivers are getting crushed by out-of-control diesel costs.

1 DAY AGO