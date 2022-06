At the beginning of May 2022, a team of seven certified jail manager-inspectors reviewed each aspect of jail operations and found the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Adult Jail was in full compliance with each standard. The jail inspection looks at nine different categories involving running and maintaining the facility. Each category has a varied number of standards that must be met. There are a total of 319 Oregon Jail Standards that address issues involved in running the jail from administration, inmate management, admissions and release, security and control and inmate communication. The DCSO Jail was found to be in full compliance with every standard for all categories.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO