Mapleton Memorial Day Parade

CONNOR TWP, Maine (WAGM) - A grease fire leaves a home in Connor Township a total loss. According to the Caribou Fire Department, at about 9:45 this morning, a cooking grease fire started on the stove at 2188 Van Buren Road in Connor and quickly engulfed the rest of the house. All residents made it out safe, but lost a lot of their belongings. The house is still standing, but received significant damage. Mutual aid was provided by Presque Isle, Stockholm, Limestone, and Fort Fairfield Fire Departments. Coordination efforts to help provide relief to the family and help replace belongings is being handled by the Micmac nation. A link to the public Facebook group where you can find out more about the items they are looking for will be available on our website.

2 DAYS AGO