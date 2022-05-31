Mapleton Memorial Day Parade

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) -While most of the days parades took place in the morning, Mapleton held their Memorial Day parade in the afternoon. People stood and sat along Main Street in Mapleton as Veterans, musicians, pageant queens and...
Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - From Mapleton, now to Houlton for their parade and ceremonies. Many in Houlton gathered together to celebrate and honor those who died serving our country. The day started off in Houlton with a short ceremony and raising of the flags at Soldier Hill inside Evergreen Cemetery.
The sweetest day in Maine is just three weeks away!. After two years of COVID canceling the things we love, left and right, we have some wonderful news that will get you fired up. On Saturday, June 25th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world...
First, the event is two weeks from today. On Friday, June 17th between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. R.H. Foster Lincoln Energy Services will be celebrating its grand opening. At that time, they will be offering free propane tank fill-ups (20 lbs or less) while supplies last. And it is one fill-up per household.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Jason Parent " The potato industry and the Forest industry is the backbone of our economy in Aroostook County. In all that we do at Aroostook County Action Program we strive to help families gain greater economic independence and help them to be more self sustaining”
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -As you know seniors in our local high schools are rapidly approaching graduation. Making decisions about a career can be a major challenge for them. Our friends at WOWL recently spoke to local staff and students to find out more about their plans. As you all know...
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - Residents of Aroostook County are used to seeing people from away come to the county for a visit. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard caught up with a group that has come from a little farther than usual. In 1973, evangelist Billy Graham visited South Korea. He spent...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Warmer weather brings more opportunities to get outside and enjoy, but also brings the return to mosquito season. These pests continue to be a nuisance for outdoor lovers all season. In this week’s County AG Report, Rob Koenig sat down with a couple of experts on how to deal with mosquitoes, and what steps everyone can take to mitigate the problem.
Three Adults, two children and a cat were displaced after a camper and shed fire Tuesday at 553 West Limestone Road. There were no injuries reported. The Red Cross was able to transport them to shelter. Fully Involved Structure Fire When Crews Arrived. The fire was reported around 9:27 p.m....
CONNOR TWP, Maine (WAGM) - A grease fire leaves a home in Connor Township a total loss. According to the Caribou Fire Department, at about 9:45 this morning, a cooking grease fire started on the stove at 2188 Van Buren Road in Connor and quickly engulfed the rest of the house. All residents made it out safe, but lost a lot of their belongings. The house is still standing, but received significant damage. Mutual aid was provided by Presque Isle, Stockholm, Limestone, and Fort Fairfield Fire Departments. Coordination efforts to help provide relief to the family and help replace belongings is being handled by the Micmac nation. A link to the public Facebook group where you can find out more about the items they are looking for will be available on our website.
We’ve all seen turtles crossing the busy roads in Aroostook County. Many of us have stopped to lend them a hand to help keep them safe. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said there are a couple of reasons why turtles cross the roadways this time of year. Turtles get on the move to breed and find food. Also, in late Spring and early Summer, the female turtles are looking for a place to nest.
FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - A Fort Kent Man has been arrested following a standoff with police this afternoon. Around 3 P.M. The Fort Kent Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance outside of a residence on East Main Street. According to police, an officer observed 24-year-old Kobe Hafford from...
Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The Northern Maine Lacrosse Club BOYS and Girls HS teams will be hosting their first ever lacrosse home games over the next few days. News source 8s Jonathon Eigenmann Spoke with the boy’s team Thursday about the excitement of playing in front of the home crowd.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Changes are coming to the emergency rental assistance program. Maine housing has announced these guideline changes go into effect June 1st. The Emergency Rental Assistance program was started in 2020, after the pandemic began, to help people with rent and other bills, like electricity, water, heating and sewer. Since it started, the program has given out more than 13 million dollars to Aroostook County landlords and vendors. Now the guidelines are changing as of June 1st. These boil down to four main changes. The first is income.
Frenchville, Maine (WAGM) - Some towns in the Northern Part of the County are shutting down some of the ATV Trails until Friday. Due to the Precipitation from the weekend, the ATV trails in Frenchville, Saint Agatha, and Madawaska are closing until Friday. The Presidents of each club recently got together, and decided it was best to close the trails until the trails dried up.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. We have a gloomy weekend in store as a low pressure system approaches from the west. This low will bring a chance for showers during the day today with temperatures remaining on the mild side. Heading into tomorrow the low pressure system drags a cold front through the region, bringing the chance for more showers and storms during the afternoon. We’ll see another lull in the action during the overnight hours Saturday and into Sunday, as the low continues to sit over top of us. This low pressure will continue to spin overhead during the day Sunday, bringing a continued risk for showers throughout the day Sunday.
On Saturday, June 4, White Fox Taverna Food Truck & Catering will be at Oxbow’s Brewery and Tasting Room in Newcastle offering delicious Mediterranean-style street food for sale starting at noon. The tasting room features a rotating selection of fresh draft beer brewed on site as well as nonalcoholic beverages and snacks from Maine producers.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -As the availability and popularity of home tests rise, hospitals are seeing a decrease in the amount of PCR tests they are performing, but is that a good thing?. Dr. Erik St. Pierre of Northern Maine Medical Center says, “The home testing defiantly makes it easier...
A Danforth couple has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash over the Memorial Day weekend that claimed the life of an Aroostook County man and seriously injured another. Maine State Police say they arrested 35-year-old Rian Moore and 28-year-old Mikayla Lowell Friday morning in Lincoln. Motorcyclists Were Struck...
BANGOR — A Maine man serving a 16-year sentence for manslaughter appeared at the Penobscot County Judicial Court Thursday morning. 53-year old Ernest Weidul was convicted for the death of 46-year old Roger Downs Jr. of Portland in May of 2010. Downs was beaten to death after he and...
