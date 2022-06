Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring a Polka Dot a beautiful 1 year old dog believed to be a Heeler mix. Polka Dot is expected to grow to be very large. She is sweet but like most puppies needs training and socialization. Polka Dot is other dog friendly as well.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO