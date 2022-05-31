ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastham, MA

Motorcyclist dies in collision with vehicle on Cape

By Heather Alterisio
Medical care was attempted, but the motorcyclist did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motorcyclist died following a crash on Massasoit Road at Edgewood Road in Eastham on Monday, according to police.

Eastham Police and Fire departments responded to the scene following a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at approximately 2:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post by police.

Upon arrival, first responders found the driver of the motorcycle on the ground, a short distance from their motorcycle, which was off the side of the road.

Medical care was attempted, but the motorcyclist did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Details about the victim and any other involved parties have not yet been released. It is not clear whether the driver of the vehicle will face any charges in connection with the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Eastham Police Department and Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction Team.

Massasoit Road was closed between Route 6 and the rear entrance of the Sea Toller Plaza for roughly three and a half hours while investigators assessed the scene.

Police from Wellfleet and Brewster, as well as members of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office, assisted Eastham police.

