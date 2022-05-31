Janet Leona Cook – Graveside Service 06/03/22 at 10:15 a.m.

Gary Lee Morris Sr. of Farmington died Thursday at the age of 85. The funeral service is Tuesday morning at 10 at Memorial United Methodist Church in Farmington. Interment with full military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 1 o’clock. Visitation for Gary Lee Morris Sr....
Gracia Mae Burch died Friday at the age of 93. The funeral service is Tuesday afternoon at 1 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Interment is at Eidson Cemetery. Visitation for Gracia Mae Burch is Tuesday from 11 until 1 at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob.
James Leo Ward of Festus passed away Wednesday (6/1), he was 81 years old. Visitation for James Ward will be Tuesday (6/7) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.
Chester Harold Wells of Irondale died Tuesday at the age of 84. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Visitation for Chester Wells is Friday evening from 5 until 8...
Joshua James Tripp of Bonne Terre died Sunday at the age of 26. His funeral service will be Saturday at 2 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be in the Hillview Memorial Gardens. Visitation is today starting at 5 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home and again...
Maude Ruth Barnhouse of Doe Run died Tuesday at the age of 87. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Pendleton United Baptist Church in Doe Run. Interment will follow at Weiss Cemetery in Doe Run. Visitation for Maude Ruth Barnhouse is Saturday at 11 at the...
Richard E. St. Clair of Fredericktown died Wednesday at the age of 57. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 11 at Follis & Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Interment is at Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown. Visitation for Richard St. Clair is Friday evening from 6 until 8 at Follis...
Steven Paul Price of Cedar Hill, passed away on Saturday, May 28th at the age of 65. A memorial gathering for Steven Price will be Saturday afternoon, June 11th, from 2 until the time of the memorial service at 3 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Forrest Allen of DeSoto, passed away Saturday (5/28), he was 82 years old. A memorial service for Forrest Allen will be Saturday (6/4) afternoon at 2 at the Mississippi River Eagles Club in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
(De Soto) A De Soto woman was seriously injured last night in a traffic accident on Highway 21 in Jefferson County. The highway patrol says 37 year old Kelly McMillers was driving north when she ran off the road and hit an embankment. She was taken to Mercy Hospital St....
(Imperial) Those that live or travel through north-central Jefferson County will be affected by a major road closure due to a large improvement project that starts today (Friday). Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says makes plans for alternate routes and don’t be caught off-guard. This road...
(Arnold) Several law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of a body pulled from the Meramec River near Arnold on Monday. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell has more information on the incident. It is believed the body is that of 72-year-old Carol Schulte. She disappeared while hiking...
The construction industry lost a giant over the weekend. Robert W. Hofer, Jr. died Sunday morning after a brief battle with cancer. He turned 64 on May 15. Bob Hofer was an integral part of the Millstone Weber – and Bangert Brothers Construction Co. and Millstone Bangert, Inc. before that – for more than 40 years.
(Park Hills) The public is invited to a special after work event in Park Hills on Thursday, June 16th. Tammy Coleman, the executive director of the Park Hills/Leadington Chamber of Commerce, describes the event. The after work event runs from 4:30 until 6 on Thursday afternoon, June 16th at the...
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - A shocking miracle on Memorial Day weekend for a Poplar Bluff Family. In just moments, 6-year-old Collin Kinsey drowned while on vacation, but with quick help, he was brought back to life. “Sissy found me,” said Collin. He explained his near-death drowning experience as...
(Cherryville) A man from Pevely was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Crawford County. The Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway 19, three miles south of Cherryville when 72-year-old Nicholas Nasalroad did not make a curve with his Harley-Davidson Road King. The bike ended...
The Hoffmann Family of Companies is in the process of finalizing deals to purchase two Washington institutions. The corporation plans to add Hillermann Nursery & Florist to the Hoffman Family of Companies on June 1 and Schulte’s Bakery soon after, according to Don Simon, the Hoffmann CEO of the Missouri operations.
(St. Francois County) A Farmington man was seriously injured in a car crash on northbound US-67 in St. Francois County Wednesday afternoon. 51-year-old Michael Evola failed to observe to slower moving vehicles in front of him and struck the rear of a Ford F-150. Evola was taken to Mercy South St. Louis to treat his serious injuries after the accident that happened just before 5 o’clock Wednesday afternoon. No one else was injured in the crash.
