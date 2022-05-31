Janet Leona Cook – Graveside Service 06/03/22 at 10:15 a.m.

The construction industry lost a giant over the weekend. Robert W. Hofer, Jr. died Sunday morning after a brief battle with cancer. He turned 64 on May 15. Bob Hofer was an integral part of the Millstone Weber – and Bangert Brothers Construction Co. and Millstone Bangert, Inc. before that – for more than 40 years.

