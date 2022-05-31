A Look at Dam Safety Awareness

Legacy Healthcare, which manages a network of long-term and post-acute healthcare facilities in the United States, has announced a pilot of Highlight colorant for bleach wipes, an infection prevention tool to enhance the safety of their facilities’ patients and residents by making disinfection steps visible. With the Highlight colorizing platform, the facilities’ staff are empowered with a tool that enables them to self-monitor and teaches them how to self-correct during disinfection. Legacy and Kinnos, the maker of Highlight, are evaluating the facility-wide implementation of Highlight in three skilled nursing facilities.

