A Look at Dam Safety Awareness

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced more support, resources and new rules to strengthen the U.S. food supply chain, promote fair and competitive agricultural markets, prevent abuse of farmers by poultry processors and make prices fairer for farmers and American consumers. These actions build on President Biden’s Executive Order to promote competition in the American economy and fulfill key pillars of the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Action Plan.
The pandemic exposed the weaknesses of a food system built around large-volume production and national supply chains, said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on Wednesday. As a remedy, he said, the USDA would help independent processors start up or expand their operations and encourage local marketing. During a speech at Georgetown...
DENVER, 2022 – Morris Animal Foundation is now accepting proposals for studies focused on the development of nonsurgical sterilization approaches to humanely control populations of free-roaming community cats. “We are excited to announce a funding opportunity that has great potential to contribute to thoughtful feline population management,” said Dr....
Legacy Healthcare, which manages a network of long-term and post-acute healthcare facilities in the United States, has announced a pilot of Highlight colorant for bleach wipes, an infection prevention tool to enhance the safety of their facilities’ patients and residents by making disinfection steps visible. With the Highlight colorizing platform, the facilities’ staff are empowered with a tool that enables them to self-monitor and teaches them how to self-correct during disinfection. Legacy and Kinnos, the maker of Highlight, are evaluating the facility-wide implementation of Highlight in three skilled nursing facilities.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced on Wednesday more than $2.1 billion in funding to shore up weaknesses in the country's food supply system exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Near-record food prices have challenged governments around the world, and the Biden...
