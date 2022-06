A Wake County Public School System preschool teacher has resigned after she was accused of using flash cards depicting a pregnant man, according to the district. The district did not release the name of the teacher, but said it had removed the materials from the school. A May 27 news release from North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said the teacher used the cards in a preschool class at Ballentine Elementary School in Fuquay-Varina.

