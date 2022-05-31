ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US STOCKS-S&P edges down after last week's rally with inflation in focus

By Sinéad Carew
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Fed’s Waller backs 50 bps rate hikes until inflation curbed

* Yamana Gold rises on buyout deal from S.Africa’s Gold Fields

* Indexes: Dow down 0.04%, S&P up 0.12%, Nasdaq up 0.42% (Updates prices, adds commentary, byline)

May 31 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 fell slightly on Tuesday after a three-session rally as volatile trading in oil prices kept soaring inflation in focus and investors reacted to hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were declining and after outperforming earlier in the session, energy lost ground and was last down 0.8% in late afternoon trading as oil prices turned negative.

This was after a report that some OPEC members were exploring the idea of suspending Russia’s participation in an oil-production deal, potentially paving the way for other producers to pump significantly more crude.

Healthcare and real estate were the biggest laggards for the session so far.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday the U.S. central bank should be prepared to raise rates by a half percentage point at every meeting from now on until inflation is decisively curbed.

Waller’s comments sparked a sell-off in bond markets, with the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield climbing to a one-week high, as traders scaled down expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July.

“There’re too many concerns at the moment for markets to do a sharp V-bottom,” said Carol Schleif, deputy chief investment officer at BMO Family Office, citing uncertainty about the Russia-Ukraine war, the global economy and inflation, as well as Fed policy.

“A piece of it is energy prices because at the margin those really impact people’s propensity to spend. People are really noticing the higher prices at the grocery store.”

Investors were not fretting so much about Tuesday’s meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell, according to Schleif who saw Biden’s urging the Fed to keep its focus on inflation as “a message to markets that inflation fighting has shifted to the highest priority of the Fed’s dual mandates versus getting to full employment.”

By 2:40 p.m. ET (1840 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47.54 points, or 0.14%, to 33,165.42, the S&P 500 lost 0.89 points, or 0.02%, to 4,157.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.74 points, or 0.17%, to 12,151.87.

All three indexes had rallied last week to snap a decades long losing streak.

Boosted by last week’s rally, the S&P 500 was up 0.5% for the month of May while the Dow was up 0.4% for the month. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was set for a 1.7% decline for the month.

Data showed U.S. consumer confidence eased modestly in May amid persistently high inflation and rising rates, while a separate reading showed U.S. home price growth unexpectedly heated up to record levels in March.

Other key data due this week is non-farm payrolls numbers for cues on the labor market.

U.S.-listed shares of Yamana Gold Inc climbed after South African miner Gold Fields Ltd agreed to buy the Canadian miner in a $6.7 billion all-share deal.

Dexcom Inc jumped after the glucose monitoring systems maker denied a report on merger talks with insulin pump maker Insulet Corp.

The CBOE volatility index snapped a three-day decline and was last up at 37 points.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.30-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and 29 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 41 new lows. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew, Anisha Sircar, Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance to two-week highs after strong-enough payrolls data

* U.S. nonfarm payrolls for May beat expectations * U.S. average hourly earnings rise less than expected * U.S. services sector slows down in May * U.S. yield curve steepens after payrolls data * Fed's Mester says Fed may need to stick to half-point hikes (Adds analyst comment, remarks from Fed's Mester; updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields firmed to two-week highs on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created more jobs than expected last month, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates by half a percentage point a few more times this year. U.S. yields from one-year notes to 30-year bonds all climbed to two-week peaks in the wake of the better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report. Data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased by 390,000 jobs in May, while April numbers were revised up to show an increase of 436,000 jobs instead of 428,000 as previously estimated. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls increasing by 325,000 jobs last month. Estimates ranged between 250,000 and 477,000 jobs added. Overall, the jobs report is "not going to change anyone's opinions one way or another. It's not going to change anything on the Fed's views," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. chief economist, at Mizuho Securities in New York. The market is still looking at two 50 basis-point rate increases at the June and July Fed meetings and possibly another of the same magnitude in September. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester, a voter at this year's Federal Open Market Committee meeting, said as much on Friday. Mester said the Fed may need to continue raising rates at the current clip through September unless there is "compelling" evidence that inflation has peaked based on a range of data. "I'm going to come into that September meeting and if I don't see compelling evidence, then I could easily be a 50-basis-point (vote) in that meeting as well," Mester told CNBC. Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said with the blackout period approaching ahead of the Fed's next policy meeting on June 15 pointed out that "anything that comes out today in terms of Fedspeak will help define the official outlook for June's meeting." The payrolls data also showed average hourly earnings, a closely watched metric for wage inflation, rose 0.3%, less than forecast, causing the year-on-year growth to slow to 5.2%. Jefferies, pointed out that wages for production and non-supervisory positions rose 0.6%. "So, it looks like there is still good strength in wages for your 'front-line' workers, while weakness in managerial and white-collar wages is obfuscating this strength," said Jefferies analysts Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons. In afternoon trading, the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield rose 4.2 bps to 2.9570% after earlier hitting a two-week high of 2.986%. U.S. 30-year yields were up 3.8 bps at 3.1127%. Earlier, they touched a two-week peak of 3.158%. On the short end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which tend to be sensitive to rate move expectations, gained 2.7 bps to 2.6647%, after advancing to a two-week high earlier in the session of 2.689%. The yield curve steepened after the payrolls report, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields widening to 29 bps. Another piece of data on Friday showed U.S. services industry growth slowed for a second straight month in May. The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index fell to 55.9 last month from 57.1 in April. The report had little impact on Treasuries, but it did add to growing evidence that some sectors of the U.S. economy are starting to cool off. June 3 Friday 3:04PM New York / 1904 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.165 1.1845 0.038 Six-month bills 1.62 1.6558 0.026 Two-year note 99-174/256 2.6667 0.029 Three-year note 99-174/256 2.864 0.042 Five-year note 98-128/256 2.9508 0.042 Seven-year note 98-128/256 2.9895 0.041 10-year note 99-84/256 2.9534 0.038 20-year bond 98-212/256 3.3308 0.035 30-year bond 95-116/256 3.1094 0.034 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 37.00 0.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.50 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 7.75 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -21.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Herb Lash and Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Will Dunham and Tomasz Janowski)
EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso heads to best week since 2020

* Latam stocks down 1.9% this week, currencies off 0.4% * Brazil's oil output up 0.6% in April, oil regulator says * U.S. jobs data supports rate hike bets * Brazil's industrial output up 0.1% in April (Adds comment, updates prices, adds details) By Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar June 3 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks gave up gains on Friday against a firmer dollar as strong U.S. jobs data strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy, while Colombia's peso was on track for its best weekly performance in two years after Sunday's presidential election. MSCI's index of emerging market stocks which had risen up to 0.5% in the session, was last trading 0.2% lower. Latin American stocks fell 0.9%, in line with a drop on Wall Street. Data on Friday showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in May and maintained a fairly strong pace of wage increases, signs of labor market strength that will keep the Federal Reserve on an aggressive monetary policy tightening path. The U.S. dollar index rose 0.3% following the report, dragging down emerging market currencies. Market holidays in China and Britain made for subdued volumes. Latin American currencies were subdued but still on track to end the week lower, underperforming their emerging market peers this week. The Colombian peso edged lower, but was still headed for its best weekly performance since June 2020. The peso and Colombian stock exchange rallied after an election on Sunday narrowed the contest to elect the country's next president to two candidates, business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez and leftist Gustavo Petro. Brazil's real gained 0.3% against the dollar. Data showed industrial production in Brazil rose slightly in April from March, while oil output was up 0.6% in April. "We see a higher probability for a scenario in which commodity prices remain high (e.g., due to the resumption of China’s economy and protracted supply restrictions). We maintain our expectation for (Brazil's) GDP to expand 1.4% year-over-year in 2022," said analysts at Credit Suisse. State-run oil company Petrobras was up 1.1%, tracking firm crude prices. Elsewhere, South Africa's rand fell 0.5%, while some Asian currencies were in negative territory. Turkey's lira edged 0.2% higher after data showed inflation jumped to a 24-year high of 73.5% in May - fueled by the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices and a tumbling lira - though the figure was slightly lower than economists had predicted. The currency tumbled 44% in 2021 and another 20% so far this year. "May inflation showed no respite with continuing broad-based pricing pressures mainly driven by an accommodative monetary policy stance, while risks remain at the forefront with ongoing geopolitical issues and a less supportive global backdrop, that adds to challenges to the currency outlook," said Muhammet Mercan, chief economist, Turkey, at ING. "Given the increasing and rapid FX pass-through observed in recent months, currency moves will be key for inflation." Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1927 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1059.71 -0.16 Markets MSCI LatAm 2441.42 -0.81 Brazil Bovespa 111155.81 -1.1 Mexico IPC 50694.98 -0.54 Chile IPSA 5342.82 -0.19 Argentina MerVal 91529.40 0.085 Colombia COLCAP 1608.08 -0.13 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7824 0.07 Mexico peso 19.5608 -0.21 Chile peso 813.2 -0.04 Colombia peso 3766.1 -0.04 Peru sol 3.6968 -0.12 Argentina peso 120.6600 -0.16 (interbank) Argentina peso 202 1.98 (parallel) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Jonathan Oatis)
Jerome Powell
Joe Biden
U.S. recovery extends Social Security, Medicare funds slightly -trustees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A stronger-than-expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will slightly delay the dates when Social Security and Medicare funds are depleted, trustees for the federal benefit programs said on Thursday, warning that growing economic uncertainty may alter the projections. Social Security’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund will...
Iran threatens US after dodging nuclear inspectors

An Iranian official vowed on Friday that the country will provide an “immediate response” to the U.S. or any European countries who take official action against Iran through the United Nation’s nuclear inspection organization International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). In remarks reported by the Iranian state-run Islamic...
U.S. issues fresh round of Russia-related sanctions -website

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - The United States has issued a fresh round of Russia-related sanctions targeting 17 individuals, including Sergei Roldugin, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, a U.S. Department of Treasury said in a notice on its website Thursday. The latest sanctions also targeted 16 entities,...
Morningstar scraps ESG product found to overly focus on Israel

(Reuters) - A unit of Morningstar Inc that rates companies on environmental, social and governance criteria will no longer sell a human rights research product to investors after an independent review found it “focuses disproportionately on the Israeli/Palestinian conflict” relative to other high-risk regions, executives said on Thursday.
Hundreds gather to mark Tiananmen anniversary in Taiwan

TAIPEI/HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - Hundreds of people gathered in Taipei on Saturday to commemorate China's bloody crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing's Tiananmen Square 33 years ago. Chinese-run Hong Kong deployed heavy security to prevent any sign of protest there. Saturday is the anniversary of Chinese troops opening...
Russian rouble falls below 62 vs dollar on Friday trade

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell below 62 to the dollar on Friday and lost over 1% versus the euro as foreign demand for roubles to pay for Russian gas weakened. At 0757 GMT, the rouble was 0.9% weaker against the dollar at 62.17 and had eased 1.1% to trade at 66.29 versus the euro.
