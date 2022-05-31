ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appling County, GA

Appling County Public Library Summer Fun!

By Nick Kasey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes your child need fun, educational activities to pass the time this summer? The Appling...

Savannah Tribune

Juneteenth 2022 Festival Promises Music & Meals

The Daughters of Mary Magdalene and the City of Savannah present the cultural Juneteenth Music Festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 @ 10:00 a.m. in Wells Park (aka) 38th Street Park. The line-up for the Juneteenth motorcade parade will be at the old civic center at 9:00 a.m. Our imminent...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

National Donut Day: Where to get donuts in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — National Donut Day is Friday and that means it’s time to find for some donuts in the city. Here are some places you can try out in Savannah if you’re looking to celebrate the holiday. Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken  This chain restaurant will bring you something a little different […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Housing Info Collected in Lyons.

In conclusion from last week’s visit to Lyons, students from the University of Georgia’s Master of Public Administration Program (MPA) finished collecting information about the City of Lyons housing and neighborhood conditions. Once again, the data and summary of information will be used towards future aid from the federal, state, and other grants for community development and planning. The Residents of Lyons should keep an eye out for future meetings where the information gathered will be presented to the governing body. City Staff hope to host several community listening sessions regarding this information and other data gathered the community. UGA is currently ranked #3 nationally for public affairs graduate programs by U.S. News and World Report, and ranked #4 in the local government management concentration.
LYONS, GA
allongeorgia.com

Anonymous Donor Gifts Ogeechee Tech EAGLE State Finalist with Money and Certificate

An anonymous donor has gifted Ogeechee Technical College Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE state finalist, Chrisanctus “Chris” Igwe, with $1,000 and a congratulatory certificate. On Thursday, May 19, Ms. Carla DeBose, Director of Professional Development and Transition Resources at the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), made a trip...
ATLANTA, GA
wtoc.com

Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture are actively investigating a potential avian influenza case on a property off highway 280 in Toombs County. The owner of that land says they’ve already had to euthanize hundreds of his birds. “I raise anything from finches to...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing monkeys return to Effingham County home

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A pair of monkeys reported missing over a week ago are back home safe and sound, officials announced Tuesday. On May 22, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) received a call about two Patas monkeys on the loose in North Effingham. Since then, the sheriff’s office has been working with […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

School system announces more administrative personnel moves

The Coffee County Board of Education named three new administrators for next school year during its regular March meeting. Wendy Jowers, the current principal of Westside Elementary School, was named Director of Literacy for the school district. Benita Lott, the current district Instructional Technology Coordinator, was named Director of Personnel and Public Relations. Grady Hart will be returning to Coffee County next year to serve as Assistant Principal and Assistant Athletic Director at Coffee High School.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of Avian Influenza in Toombs County. As the investigation pushes forward, the Toombs County farmer impacted tells WTOC that 400-500 hundred birds will have to be euthanized on his farm. That’s about 25-thousand...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Six Georgia school principals honored by state and national associations

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The National Association of Elementary School Principals and the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals recognized 6 principals across Georgia, one of those being right here in the Midstate. Dr. Elgin Mayfield of Bonaire Primary School was named National Distinguished Principal by the NAESP. The Peach...
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

Sonic workers in Georgia flee from large snake found behind fryer

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Workers cooking burgers and tater tots in a Sonic fast-food kitchen fled after discovering an intruder hiding behind the deep fryer. Brunswick police Lt. Matthew Wilson found employees of the Sonic drive-in huddled in the parking lot when he arrived to investigate last Saturday. On the phone they had described the culprit as brown with diamonds on its back.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah mayor warns of ‘quick cash for homes’ scheme

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — To sell or not to sell. That’s the question many local homeowners are facing following an increase of calls, texts and even personalized postcards urging them to sell right away for quick cash. It’s something Mayor Van Johnson is getting tired of. “I’ve received endless complaints about the constant nagging, the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Thrillist

Sonic Workers Found a Huge Python on the Job

A handful of Sonic employees were shocked when they found a 3 1/2-foot snake hiding behind the deep fryer last week. Brunswick, Georgia, police Lieutenant Matthew Wilson arrived on the scene to investigate, only to find Sonic workers huddled in the parking lot. The workers, understandably so, refused to set foot back in the drive-in burger chain until someone wrangled the snake.
BRUNSWICK, GA

