What five-star Nyckoles Harbor had to say about Michigan football

The 2023 recruiting trail has been quiet for Michigan football recently. The last commitment to Jim Harbaugh and company came back on March 29 when three-star running back Benjamin Hall committed.

According to the 247Sports Composite, the Wolverines have the 25th ranked class with six commits. Michigan is looking to reel in some big targets like five-star Dante Moore and Nyckoles Harbor during the upcoming months.

Harbor, a five-star athlete, that attends Archbishop Carroll in Washington (D.C.) announced his top seven schools this past Saturday. Harbor narrowed his schools down to USC, Miami (FL), Maryland, Georgia, South Carolina, LSU, and Michigan.

According to the composite rankings, Harbor, who has fantastic size — he is six-foot-five and weighs 225lbs — is the 12th ranked player nationally. The five-star recruit is a true dual athlete, as he is one of the best track sprinters out there. Harbor ran a 10.38 100-meter dash, and with his size and speed, he can line up at tight end or as an edge defender at the college level.

Recently, Harbor spoke with Adam Friedman — a national recruiting analyst — with Rivals.com to talk about each of the seven schools he is looking at.

“I’m just finishing up my junior year and I’m going to start taking some visits,” Harbor said. “It’s the end of the year with track and field and I’m getting into the football offseason. I have over 50 offers now and it’s getting a little overwhelming for my parents and me. Narrowing it down was the best thing for us and I’ll have time to get in at least one visit in late June.

“Everybody in the top seven is really neck and neck at this point,” he said. “I have an official visit to LSU planned for the Tennessee game in October and I’m going to see if I can get an official visit planned with South Carolina at the end of June.”

When Harbor was asked strictly about Michigan, he talked about how the Wolverines are his mom’s favorite. He said that his dad hasn’t seen Michigan yet, but he believes his father will like Michigan once he sees it himself — plus his family that attended Michigan is really hyping up the Wolverines.

“They’re probably my mom’s favorite school,” said Harbor. “She loves Michigan and coach Herb, the trainer. The coaching staff and her really hit it off but my dad hasn’t see Michigan yet. They’ve talked on the phone but I’m sure he’ll like it too when he can experience it. I have family that went to Michigan and they’ve been installing Michigan in my brain since I was eight years old.”

It appears that Michigan is in a good situation with the standout athlete, and if the Wolverines can maintain good communication and have a good season on the gridiron, then the maize and blue will be right there when he makes his decision.