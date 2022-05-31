ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

Remark: What are some of the factors behind the...

NOAA confirms US headed for up to 21 named storms in another intense hurricane year

The Atlantic Ocean will likely see another above average hurricane season this year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).This would be the seventh year in a row with a higher-than-average hurricane season, the agency notes.NOAA predicts there will be up to 21 named storms, where wind speeds over 63 kilometres per hour (39 miles per hour), with six to ten of them becoming hurricanes, where wind speeds reach over 199 kph (74 mph).Of those, they expect up to six storms to reach at least Category 3 status.The agency puts a 65 per cent chance of 2022...
First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week

The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said. On the eve of the official June 1 start date to the tropical season in the basin, meteorologists said there was now a "high" chance of a depression or tropical storm forming in the warm waters from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to around the Florida Peninsula.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane, Tropical Storm Names: History of This Year's List

With the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season underway, here's a look at the names you'll see this year. A few of these names debuted after the disastrous 2004 hurricane season, when four different hurricanes sliced through Florida. Alex - Alex has been used for four tropical cyclones since its inception in...
