USDA Researcher - Sammie Nominee

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on one of America's most popular fish: salmon. The company White Cane Sockeye Salmon LLC of Coeurd-Alene is recalling their Wild Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon because it contains undeclared Wheat and Soy. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of having a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if eaten or even touched in some cases. The salmon has been sold at farmer's markets Green Valley, Udall Park, Oro Valley, and Rillito Park in Arizona and was last sold on May 15. It is packaged in a vacuum bag and sold frozen. There is no lot code or best by date on a package. Enclosed is the label of the affected product. No illnesses have been reported to date.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO