Agriculture

USDA Researcher - Sammie Nominee

USDA.gov (press release)
 2 days ago

Remark: Groundbreaking research into ag nutrient runoff and how...

www.usda.gov

Agriculture Online

Vilsack offers integrated plan for domestic food production

The Biden administration has set aside billions of dollars to help the nation’s food supply chain recover from the coronavirus pandemic — and, more recently, the looming global effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — and on Wednesday, it announced new funding and a comprehensive overview of how those initiatives mesh.
WASHINGTON, DC
Agriculture Online

86% of corn planted with 66% of soybeans in the ground, USDA says

The USDA released its ninth Crop Progress report Tuesday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 86%, compared with 87% for...
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

This Company Is Recalling Over 100 Chocolate Products Due to Salmonella

As if enough recalls haven't disrupted our week, the FDA now warns against some of our favorite after-dinner sweets. Strauss Israel has issued a recall on 100 of its Elite brand products due to salmonella contamination. The recall includes Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Thrillist

More Than 550,000 Pounds of Chicken Is Being Recalled

How quickly things change. It was just back on April 29 that the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) shared a recall of more than 30,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken. Now, that recall is a whole lot bigger. On May 7, Wayne Farms announced a...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Ready-To-Eat Salad Product

A popular brand of ready-to-eat salad product is being recalled.Safeway Fresh Food is recalling Chicken Caesar Salad products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Tuesday, May 3.The product contains an…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
One Green Planet

Dairy Farm Forced to Euthanize 3,665 Cows After Years of Pollution from Local Air Force Base

The owner of Highland Dairy in Clovis, New Mexico, euthanized 3,665 dairy cows due to toxic water pollution from the local Air Force Base. Back in 2018, Art Schaap was notified that 7 out of the 13 wells on his farm were contaminated by toxins called PFAS. These chemicals entered the groundwater from a substance that is used to smother flames in fire training. The nearby Cannon Air Force Base is to blame.
CLOVIS, NM
Popculture

Salmon Recall Issued Over Allergen Concern

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall on one of America's most popular fish: salmon. The company White Cane Sockeye Salmon LLC of Coeurd-Alene is recalling their Wild Alaskan Cooked and Smoked Salmon because it contains undeclared Wheat and Soy. Consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or soy run the risk of having a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if eaten or even touched in some cases. The salmon has been sold at farmer's markets Green Valley, Udall Park, Oro Valley, and Rillito Park in Arizona and was last sold on May 15. It is packaged in a vacuum bag and sold frozen. There is no lot code or best by date on a package. Enclosed is the label of the affected product. No illnesses have been reported to date.
FOOD SAFETY
Tri-City Herald

862 pounds of deli meat recalled in Washington, 2 other states due to printing error

Hundreds of pounds of pork deli meat have been recalled in Washington, Oregon and Maine after an allergen was not printed on the packaging, a government agency said. Olympia Meats recalled about 862 pounds of Olympia Provisions Mortadella Classica with Garlic and Spices, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced May 6.
WASHINGTON STATE
Thrillist

Cheese Sold in 9 States Recalled Due to Listeria

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared a new recall on June 1 that doesn't have anything to do with peanut butter. (There has been a deluge of peanut butter recalls.) Paris Brothers, Inc. has recalled a limited amount of eight different cheese products that may be contaminated with listeria. The FDA discovered the issue during routine testing, the notice states. The only recalled products were produced from May 4-6 of this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
TheDailyBeast

FDA Probing Organic Strawberries in Connection With Hepatitis A Outbreak

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating two brands of organic strawberries in connection with an outbreak of hepatitis A, a contagious virus that is generally mild but can cause liver disease in severe cases. In a statement, the FDA said the strawberries were sold at several large retailers, including Trader Joe’s, Walmart, Aldi, Kroger, and Safeway. The potentially tainted fruit, which is past its shelf life, carried a FreshKampo or H-E-B label, the agency said. H-E-B said in a statement on its website that its strawberries are safe to consume. The agency, however, is advising anyone who bought either brand between March 5 and April 25 and froze the strawberries to dispose of the fruit immediately. So far, 17 people in California, Minnesota, and Canada have fallen ill, and 12 have been hospitalized.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Meat processing expansion. Organic farms. Ag secretary unveils food supply chain programs

The Biden administration has set aside billions of dollars to help the nation’s food supply chain recover from the coronavirus pandemic — and, more recently, the looming global effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On Wednesday, it announced new funding and a comprehensive overview of how those initiatives mesh. “A transformed food system is part […] The post Meat processing expansion. Organic farms. Ag secretary unveils food supply chain programs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
AGRICULTURE
NBC News

Congress picks a bone with Big Meat

People looking for ethical meat are inundated with reassuring labels. Those concerned about the treatment and conditions of animals might look for grass-fed or pasture-raised. Others might buy only antibiotics-free. Some focused on the environmental and climate effects of deforestation might buy local. But a shocking federal investigation has exposed an ethical concern for which there are no convenient labels: the treatment of workers doing the industry’s dirty, demanding and dangerous work.
CONGRESS & COURTS

