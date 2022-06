A Thomas Township police officer was involved in a crash Monday, May 20. The officer was heading south on N. River Rd. in a patrol vehicle around 10:15 p.m., according to police, and crossed the intersection at Gratiot Rd. against a flashing red light. A 20-year-old woman in a Chevy Cobalt was heading east on Gratiot and struck the side of the patrol vehicle, rocking it onto its side. The woman and the officer suffered minor injuries in the crash.

