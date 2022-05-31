ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change.

Here are some tips before you head out:

  • Check event websites before heading out. Some venues may cancel movie dates due to inclement weather.
  • Arrive early, parking is sometimes limited and spots may fill up fast so be sure to get there early.
  • If events require tickets, make sure to get yours ahead of time, as they may sell out.
  • Check event websites on what you can and cannot bring.

UPCOMING MOVIES

Berkeley Township Drive-In Movie Night

June TBD

Veterans Park

ONGOING SHOWINGS

Delsea Drive-In Theatre

2203 S Delsea Drive

Vineland, NJ 08360

Ridgewood Movies in the Park

June-August 2022

Memorial Park

Summit Village: Screen on the Green Movie Series

Dance parties start at 7:15 p.m.

Village Green

356 Broad St.

Summit

If an outdoor movie event is missing, please click here to email us. Please include a location, date, time and a link to the event.

Comments / 1

