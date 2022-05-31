Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey

Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change.

Here are some tips before you head out:

Check event websites before heading out. Some venues may cancel movie dates due to inclement weather.

Arrive early, parking is sometimes limited and spots may fill up fast so be sure to get there early.

If events require tickets, make sure to get yours ahead of time, as they may sell out.

Check event websites on what you can and cannot bring.

UPCOMING MOVIES

Berkeley Township Drive-In Movie Night

June TBD

Veterans Park

ONGOING SHOWINGS

Delsea Drive-In Theatre

2203 S Delsea Drive

Vineland, NJ 08360

Ridgewood Movies in the Park

June-August 2022

Memorial Park

Summit Village: Screen on the Green Movie Series

Dance parties start at 7:15 p.m.

Village Green

356 Broad St.

Summit

If an outdoor movie event is missing, please click here to email us. Please include a location, date, time and a link to the event.