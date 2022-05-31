Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey
Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change.
Here are some tips before you head out:
- Check event websites before heading out. Some venues may cancel movie dates due to inclement weather.
- Arrive early, parking is sometimes limited and spots may fill up fast so be sure to get there early.
- If events require tickets, make sure to get yours ahead of time, as they may sell out.
- Check event websites on what you can and cannot bring.
UPCOMING MOVIES
Berkeley Township Drive-In Movie Night
June TBD
Veterans Park
ONGOING SHOWINGS
Delsea Drive-In Theatre
2203 S Delsea Drive
Vineland, NJ 08360
Ridgewood Movies in the Park
June-August 2022
Memorial Park
Summit Village: Screen on the Green Movie Series
Dance parties start at 7:15 p.m.
Village Green
356 Broad St.
Summit
If an outdoor movie event is missing, please click here to email us. Please include a location, date, time and a link to the event.
