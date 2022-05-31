ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby alligator ‘taken into custody’ in Midland County

By Erica Miller
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A deputy with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office took a walk on the wild side this weekend, all in an effort to hunt a baby alligator loose in an RV park.

According to MCSO, on May 29, deputies responded to the Airline Mobile Home and RV Park after someone found a small alligator under his car. MCSO said Deputy Rodriguez responded and the little guy was safely “taken into custody”.

The alligator was taken to A to Z Veterinary clinic where Dr. Tommy Wilson and his team will care for the reptile until it can be safely turned over to the local Game Warden. A to Z Veterinary clinic is well known for its sanctuary for wild animals who are lost in the desert. The clinic has been home to camels, zebras, peacocks, bob cats, and other critters for years, and the families who frequent the clinic have said they love to see the exotic animals when they visit.

MCSO said of the tiny gator, “Alligators ask a lot of questions, they’d make great  interri-gators. Their teeth are pretty intimidating if you ask us. However, we don’t think this guy will be joining the MCSO staff anytime soon.”

