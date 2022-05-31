ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler man gets 40 years for 2020 murder

By Patrick Cunningham
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for a murder that took place back in 2020.

Former star Lobo basketball player arrested for murder

19-year-old Kobe Warthsaw was found guilty by a Smith County jury last week after a three-day trial in the 241st District Court.

Warthsaw was arrested in 2020 after a shooting that killed 21-year-old Draveon McCullough. According to officers at the time, McCullough knocked on Warthsasw’s door on Vance Street and a fight started.

During the fight, McCullough was shot and killed. Officers at the scene found a large amount of drugs.

After his conviction, McCullough was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

