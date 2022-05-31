Tyler man gets 40 years for 2020 murder
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A Tyler man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for a murder that took place back in 2020.
19-year-old Kobe Warthsaw was found guilty by a Smith County jury last week after a three-day trial in the 241st District Court.
Warthsaw was arrested in 2020 after a shooting that killed 21-year-old Draveon McCullough. According to officers at the time, McCullough knocked on Warthsasw’s door on Vance Street and a fight started.
During the fight, McCullough was shot and killed. Officers at the scene found a large amount of drugs.
After his conviction, McCullough was sentenced to 40 years in prison.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
