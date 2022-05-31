ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheerwine tour through Carolinas offers chance for free barbecue, special Cheerwine drinks

By Dolan Reynolds
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzY85_0fvzsWfM00

SALISBURY, N.C. (WGHP) — This summer, barbecue fans can hit the pavement for The Cheerwine Carolinas ‘Cue Tour, an 870-mile road trip with restaurants offering specialty Cheerwine drinks and slushies.

This road trip for Cheerwine includes over a dozen stops from North and South Carolina.

“Amatuer cooks to seasoned pit masters have incorporated Cheerwine into their smoked meats, barbecue sauces, sides and drinks for generations,” said Joy Ritchie Harper, vice-president of marketing for Cheerwine and fifth-generation founding family member.

Cheerwine is also giving three fans the chance to win free barbecue at all 13 restaurants, which is one of many weekly prizes in this year’s Uniquely Southern Summer Contest .

Carolinians can take off on the tour and enjoy unique Cheerwine dishes and drinks along the way:

  • Midwood Smokehouse – Charlotte, N.C.
  • Jon G’s Barbecue – Peachland, N.C. – Cheerwine hot link; Cheerwine-infused burnt ends
  • The Redneck BBQ Lab – Benson, N.C.
  • Skylight Inn BBQ – Ayden N.C.
  • Sam Jones BBQ – Raleigh, N.C.
  • Hursey’s Bar-B-Q – Burlington, N.C.
  • Stamey’s Barbecue – Greensboro, N.C. – Cheerwine float
  • Camel City BBQ Factory – Winston Salem, N.C.
  • Buxton Hall Barbecue – Asheville, N.C. – Bourbon and Cheerwine slushie
  • Home Team BBQ – Columbia, S.C.
  • Melvin’s BBQ – Charleston, S.C. – Cheerwine float
  • Poogan’s Smokehouse –  Charleston, S.C.
  • Swig & Swine – Charleston, S.C. – Swine Wine cocktail with Cheerwine, strawberry moonshine and sparkling wine

#Wine Cocktail#Cue#Food Drink#Free Barbecue#Wghp#Fox8 Mobile#Amatuer#Barbecue Sauces#Carolinians#The Redneck Bbq Lab#Camel City Bbq Factory#Home Team Bbq
