NCPD warns of possible donation scam
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials with the North Charleston Police Department are warning residents against a possible donation scam.
The department announced that they were “aware of a group ‘Save Kids’ that is looking for donations to help kids with brain cancer, a bone marrow, transplant, etc.”
Officials say solicitors can be spotted wearing orange vests and hats, displaying a “fake” North Charleston business license, and holding the following signs:
According to NCPD, the alleged organization does not have a business license to solicit in the City of North Charleston.
"The organization has been looked into and as of this time cannot be verified as a licensed organization," a social media post read. "We are asking that you do not to [sic] donate to this organization at this time."
