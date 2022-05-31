ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

NCPD warns of possible donation scam

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officials with the North Charleston Police Department are warning residents against a possible donation scam.

The department announced that they were “aware of a group ‘Save Kids’ that is looking for donations to help kids with brain cancer, a bone marrow, transplant, etc.”

Officials say solicitors can be spotted wearing orange vests and hats, displaying a “fake” North Charleston business license, and holding the following signs:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpRsh_0fvzrz2600
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlK9o_0fvzrz2600

According to NCPD, the alleged organization does not have a business license to solicit in the City of North Charleston.

“The organization has been looked into and as of this time cannot be verified as a licensed organization,” a social media post read. “We are asking that you do not to [sic] donate to this organization at this time.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
WBTW News13

3 charged in Horry County double homicide

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people have been charged in connection to the murders of a 20 and 19-year-old earlier this week. Three people “knowingly engaged in a common scheme to commit an armed robbery” that led to the deaths, according to a post from police. Dajon Malik, 18, of Conway, along with 19-year-old […]
WSOC Charlotte

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Narcotics operation in Dorchester County claims first arrest

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement officers in Dorchester County say they have made the first in what they expect to be a series of arrests in an extensive narcotics investigation. Antonio Lamont Ferguson, 45, of Summerville, is charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine and two counts of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
counton2.com

Hosts of Memorial Day block party charged in mass shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Friday announced that the owners of a property where 10 people were shot during a Memorial Day party have been called to court. Annette and Paula Dickerson own a home on South Street where the party allegedly began before...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC raising awareness for gun violence on Wear Orange Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Doctors, community advocates, and local leaders are coming together to promote firearm violence prevention. On Friday, the Medical University of South Carolina’s Turning the Tide Violence Intervention Program hosted an event in honor of Wear Orange Day, a national campaign aimed at ending gun violence. Members of local nonprofits like We […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Drive-by shooting damages vehicles at West Ashley neighborhood

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s office say a drive-by shooting damaged vehicles at a West Ashley neighborhood Thursday night. Authorities say it happened in the 700 block of Cartwright Drive where multiple shots were fired outside a home, but no injuries were reported.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wcbd News 2
walterborolive.com

Colleton cop thanked for help catching bomb suspect

A Colleton County deputy is being honored for his quick thinking that helped to arrest a thief who blew up a local bank’s ATM. On Dec. 25, 2021, a would-be thief used explosives on an ATM in an effort to steal cash. Lt. George Rioux of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Enterprise Bank on Edisto Island. Using a description of the suspect and his vehicle, Rioux contacted Charleston County authorities and gave them a possible identification on the suspect and his car. “This information led to a confirmed identification and ultimate arrests of both the bombing suspect and his accomplice,” said Kristin Graziano, sheriff of Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Graziano met with Rioux on May 27 and gave him a plaque, thanking him for his help in solving this case. During that ceremony, Rioux was also honored for his service to the community. “You also assisted in coordinating searches and arrests of both suspects in Colleton County,” Graziano said, about Rioux. “Without your assistance, the case may not have come to such a swift conclusion.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

5 juveniles found unresponsive in vehicle in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five juveniles were taken to the hospital after they were found unresponsive inside a vehicle in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department received a call for service off McMillan Avenue around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The juveniles had been removed from the vehicle before police arrived and […]
WCBD Count on 2

SLED requests permission to exhume body of former Murdaugh housekeeper

UPDATE: SLED provided an update Friday confirming they asked and received permission to exhume Satterfield’s remains and said the process will take weeks to complete. Read their statement below: “Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) sought and received permission from the Satterfield family, through their attorney, to exhume the remains of Gloria […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Charleston man convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man on Wednesday was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of criminal solicitation of a minor. A Charleston County jury found Thomas Henry Brown Jr. guilty after the victim, who was 11 at the time of the incident, testified that Brown solicited her for a sexual act while she was visiting the Isle of Palms with family. Brown was dating her aunt at the time.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Rally to end gun violence held in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Friday is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and the start of Wear Orange Weekend, and the Moms Demand Action organization rallied at North Charleston City Hall to honor victims and survivors of gun violence. Wearing orange to make a difference. “Orange honors the 110 lives cut short each day and […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley Co. welcomes water leak detection dog

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Water and Sanitation (BCWS) has hired a new employee to help detect leaks in the water system. Agua is a lab mix trained to find leaks in service lines and water mains. She is uniquely skilled, even detecting a leak in 30 minutes that her human counterparts had been […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to North Charleston parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police and EMS responded shortly before noon Thursday to a parking lot in a strip mall in North Charleston. Multiple emergency vehicles converged in a parking lot in the 2000 block of McMillian Drive. North Charleston Police say their spokesman is on the way to...
WBTW News13

Conway police seek help identifying man involved in water fountain theft

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are asking for help identifying a man involved in a water fountain theft. Police opened an investigation Sunday after a water fountain was stolen from Conway FWB of the Pentecostal Faith Church on 4th Avenue, according to the Conway Police Department. Police are looking to identify a man seen […]
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested in deadly Memorial Day shooting in Kingstree

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Memorial Day shooting near a convenience store in Kingstree. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Greenlee Street on Monday in reference to a shooting. Once there, they found a gunshot victim lying in the front seat of […]
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

AMFD respond to kitchen fire

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews respond to a kitchen fire in McClellanville Saturday morning. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said crews arrived at a structure on Hwy 17 around 9:45 a.m. to find a small kitchen fire. The structure received minor fire damage. Units remained on the scene to vent smoke from the house. AMFD […]
MCCLELLANVILLE, SC
wfxb.com

Coroner Identifies Two Victims of Horry County Shooting

An update on a shooting in Horry County we told you about yesterday… the victims have been identified. According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, the two people who were killed in the shooting were identified as 19 year old Kalik Conn of Longs and 20 year old Jeremiah Dicker of Columbia. Another person was also injured in the shooting. Horry County Police say the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Highway 554 and Red Bluff Crossroads and one person involved in the shooting has been labeled as a suspect.
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy