Breaking News: Essex, CA: Crash involving a vehicle along westbound Interstate 40 just west of Essex Rest Area.

A probationer who ran over and killed a 15-year-old bicyclist on a Riverside street, then fled the scene, pleaded guilty Thursday to hit-and-run resulting in death. Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, of Riverside admitted the hit-and-run count, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime, under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
