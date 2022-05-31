ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Breaking News: Essex, CA: Crash involving a vehicle along westbound Interstate 40 just west of Essex Rest Area.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 4 days ago

Essex, California: A crash involving...

zachnews.net

zachnews.net

Fontana, CA: Fire engine from San Bernardino County Fire District’s Station 76 gets struck by semi truck early morning Friday while at vehicle crash along westbound Interstate 10 near Sierra Avenue.

Source: San Bernardino County Fire District Battalion Chief and Public Information Officer Mike McClintock (Information) Pictures: San Bernardino County Fire District (Courtesy) Fontana, California: A fire engine from San Bernardino County Fire District’s Station 76 gets struck by semi truck early in the morning on Friday, June 3rd, 2022 while...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

12+ injured in I-10 Greyhound bus crash after tire blows out

Traffic is back up to speed on Interstate 10 after a Greyhound bus heading from LA to Phoenix crashed, sending at least a dozen people to the hospital and backing up traffic for miles. The California Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling in the #2 lane at about 60-65 mph when a tire blew The post 12+ injured in I-10 Greyhound bus crash after tire blows out appeared first on KESQ.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Interstate 40#California Highway Patrol#Breaking News#Traffic Accident
paininthepass.info

Disabled Big Rig Broke Down On Highway 138 And Interstate 15 On Ramp In The Cajon Pass Thursday Morning

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Traffic on eastbound Highway 138 was backed up for miles Thursday morning after a big rig became disabled across traffic lanes. California Highway Patrol and a tow truck responded to the disabled big rig that was reported at about 9:18am Thursday June 2, 2022 on Hwy 138. The big rig was blocking both eastbound Hwy 138 lanes and the on ramp to southbound Interstate 15.
PHELAN, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman is killed and man is injured in traffic collision in Fontana on June 2

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a traffic collision in Fontana in the early morning hours of June 2, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident occurred at about 4:43 a.m. at Juniper Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Officers arrived and discovered that a white Chevy...
paininthepass.info

Two People Killed In Rollover Crash On I-40 Memorial Day

NEEDLES, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash. One vehicle rolled-over on Interstate 40 that left a driver dead at the scene and a passenger dead at the hospital on Memorial Day afternoon. The crash occurred at approximately 12:36pm, Monday May 30,...
NEEDLES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

UPDATE: Two killed, three injured in Rancho Mirage traffic collision

Two people were killed and three others were injured in a Rancho Mirage traffic collision Wednesday evening, according to new information from the Riverside County Sheriffs Department. Cal Fire said the crash happened on Dinah Shore Drive near the Westin Mission Hills Resort at 8:14 p.m. In a statement released Thursday morning, the Sheriff's Department The post UPDATE: Two killed, three injured in Rancho Mirage traffic collision appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters extinguish mobile home fire in Thousand Palms

Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Thousand Palms this morning. The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. on Colonial Drive, near Desert Moon Drive. It was put out just after 9:00 a.m. Fire officials on the scene told us a man inside the mobile home got out and The post Firefighters extinguish mobile home fire in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Trona, CA: Pilot with the United States Navy was killed after F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet plane crashes in the Mojave Desert.

Sources: Naval Air Station Lemoore, United States Navy and San Bernardino County Fire District (Information):. Trona, California: A pilot with the United States Navy was killed after F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet plane crashes in the Mojave Desert on Friday, June 3rd, 2022. The crash was reported at around 2:30...
TRONA, CA
thenewzealandtimes.com

California high school teacher released on $50,000 bond after contacting student with intent to commit felony

A California high school teacher has been released on $50,000 bond after being charged with contacting a student with intent to commit a crime. Authorities arrested LRod Jara, 49, on Thursday. The Redlands East Valley High School teacher has been on leave since April 2022, when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department opened its investigation into the teacher.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynewsla.com

Felon Admits Fatally Hitting Teen Bicyclist, Fleeing Scene in Riverside

A probationer who ran over and killed a 15-year-old bicyclist on a Riverside street, then fled the scene, pleaded guilty Thursday to hit-and-run resulting in death. Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, of Riverside admitted the hit-and-run count, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime, under a plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
RIVERSIDE, CA

