ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Suit alleges boy in WVDHHR care sexually assaulted girl

By Aaron Williams
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ej4TR_0fvzriGz00

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Marion County couple has filed a lawsuit, in Monongalia County Circuit Court, against the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) and two of its employees alleging that a 12-year-old boy, under the supervision of the DHHR, sexually assaulted their five-year-old daughter.

The incident in question happened in April 2021 at a Little League baseball field in the Wadestown area. The parents had taken the young girl to the field to watch her brother’s baseball game. The 12-year-old, who was under the custody of the DHHR due to a “history of aggressive, violent and sexually predatory behavior”, was at the park for a visitation day with his parents, according to the suit.

The lawsuit alleges that the boy lured the young girl behind a structure, where he “violently physically and sexually assaulted her.” The boy covered her mouth and told her that if she screamed, he would kill her, the suit goes on to allege.

Former teacher pleads guilty to 10 counts of battery

As the result of the attack, the young girl has suffered “physical and permanent psychological harm,” while her parents have also suffered “economic and irreparable emotional and psychological harm,” the lawsuit says.

“This should never happen,” said Keith Gould, an attorney representing the victim. “The WVDHHR employees knew the background of the abuser and of the presence of small defenseless children, yet they allowed the attacker the opportunity to prey on this little girl. She and her family will deal with the pain of this attack and the consequences of the defendants’ gross negligence for the rest of their lives.”

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence on the part of the DHHR employees for failing to supervise the boy as well as a violation of statute/regulation , as the 12-year-old was under an “eyes on” protocol as a part of his Child Protective Services safety plan.

“Our client was lured to a secluded area and violently sexually assaulted by an older child that had predatory tendencies and who was allowed to roam unsupervised at a little league baseball game,” said Tim Miley, owner of The Miley Legal Group . “It shocks the conscience that the very government agency meant to protect our children blatantly failed our client. It’s our job to hold the WVDHHR and its employees accountable so that this never happens again.”

The family has asked for a jury trial.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Suspect in Meigs County Easter murder arraigned, bond set at $2M

POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged in the death of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush was arraigned today in Meigs County. Roush was shot and killed in Pomeroy on in the early hours of Easter morning on Sunday, April 4, 2021. The judge entered a […]
WOWK 13 News

‘Mom, I cut him’: woman charged in Fairmont stabbing

FAIRMONT, WV (WBOY) — A woman has been charged for allegedly stabbing a man in Fairmont. On May 31, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of a personal injury at a residence on View Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived at the home, they saw a […]
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, WV
Monongalia County, WV
Crime & Safety
Morgantown, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Monongalia County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Marion County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Morgantown, WV
WOWK 13 News

2nd, 3rd suspects indicted on charges in Kane Roush murder

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two West Virginia men recently charged in connection to a 2021 Meigs County murder have been indicted by a grand jury. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley, Keontae Nelson, 20, of South Charleston, and Richard Walker, 21, of Charleston were each indicted on six counts related to the […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man charged with wanton endangerment in shooting

RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing wanton endangerment charges after a shooting that happened Wednesday in a trailer park. Police say the victims were not injured in the shooting. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, officers were dispatched to Dye Street at approximately 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, regarding a shooting in Huttons […]
WOWK 13 News

Detroit man drowns at ‘Party Rock’

UPDATE: 6/2/2022, 6:10 p.m. ARDEN, W.Va. – After emergency crews attempted to rescue an individual who had reportedly failed to surface after going into the Tygart Valley River, 18-year-old Tyreon Terrell Jackson Thompson of Detroit, Michigan was found deceased. It was said that he was visiting family in Clarksburg. He was found at around 9 […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Miley
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy