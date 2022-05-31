ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

Suspect named in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcbUt_0fvzrVkQ00

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police have released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city on Memorial Day.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kewai Hunter, 21, on a murder charge for the shooting in the area of Birchview Drive South and Belltree Drive. Reynoldsburg police said Hunter should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two dead after Madison County motorcycle crash

Officers responded at approximately 3:05 p.m. Monday to the scene, where they found Roderick Michael, 42, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Hunter was driving a 2019 gray Kia Sportage with a temporary Ohio license plate #O063061.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ds9gJ_0fvzrVkQ00
Police: Car break-in leads to fatal shooting in Galloway

This is the second homicide reported in Reynoldsburg in 2022, according to police. In 2021, the city reported one homicide.

Anyone with information on Hunter’s location is asked to contact Reynoldsburg police at 614-322-6942.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted for shooting at police substation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of shooting at a police substation was indicted on assault and firearm charges Friday. Kaleb Queen, 33, allegedly fired gunshots at the Columbus Division of Police substation on the 500 block of East Woodrow Avenue and at a person’s vehicle on the city’s south side on Wednesday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two teenagers dead after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two teenage boys are dead after a shooting on the city’s far north side, police said. Around 11 p.m. Friday, CPD officers went to N. Hamilton Rd. and Warner Rd. on the report of a shooting and found 15-year-old Mahky Andrews inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound. Andrews was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

2 dead in NE Side shooting

COLUMBUS – A 15-year-old was one of two people shot to death late Friday on the Northeast Side, according to Columbus police. Officers and paramedics dispatched to the area of N. Hamilton Road and Warner Road on a reported shooting. at approximately 11:00 p.m. found Mahky Andrews, 15, seated...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
10TV

1 killed in northwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting in northwest Columbus Friday night. The shooting happened at the intersection of North Hamilton Road and Warner Road around 11 p.m., according to police. First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 11:14 p.m. Police did not...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted in the May shooting death of 33-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been indicted on charges related to the May shooting death of a 33-year-old on the city’s southwest side. Brad A. Madison, 35, was indicted Thursday on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of possessing a weapon under disability in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 shot at Family Dollar in near east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was injured during a shooting at a Family Dollar store on the near east side of Columbus Friday evening. The shooting happened at the store located at 1092 East Main Street around 8:15 p.m., according to police. The victim was taken to Grant Medical...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Memorial Day#Mount Carmel East#Violent Crime#Wcmh#Kia#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Three arrested for narcotics operation in Bucyrus trailer home

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of three Ohioans accused of selling and using narcotics at a trailer home. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies issued a search warrant for a residence in the 800 block of Sherman Street in Bucyrus on Friday […]
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting near New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s far north side, police said. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that left one person dead at the intersection of North Hamilton and Warner roads near New Albany, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old boy missing from Hilliard found safe

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 12-year-old boy missing from Hilliard was found safe, police said Saturday morning. Connor Akins — who was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and black flip flops — was reported missing Friday evening, according to a social media post from the Hilliard Division of Police. Hilliard Police said […]
HILLIARD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

1 person dead in Whitehall crash

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Whitehall are investigating a deadly overnight crash.  Early Friday morning, officers responded to S. Hamilton Road and Fairway Boulevard on the report of a crash.   Police say it appears a red SUV hit several pieces of construction equipment in the street before striking a utility pole and flipping […]
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cracking down on 'Swatting'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A prank between video gamers turned into a dangerous night for an unsuspecting family and a costly police response. https://nbc4i.co/3MgQnIk.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

14-year-old girl missing in Hocking County

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Alexis Renee Triplett was last seen in the area around Gibisonville Friday evening, per HCSO. HCSO describes Triplett as 5’3″, 140 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair with red streaks. Anyone with information on Triplett’s whereabouts is […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Most Wanted suspect sought in Dayton

DAYTON — Police in Dayton are looking for a Most Wanted suspect. Quinton Jamal Johnson, 39, is wanted on two counts of aggravated burglary and a protection order violation. Johnson is known to live on Beaumont Avenue in Dayton. If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, please contact...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting, attempted robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say an attempted robbery in east Columbus turned into a shooting that left the victim hospitalized.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking in the area of Seymour Avenue and E. Livingston Avenue when a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Canal Winchester girl

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a girl who went missing from her Canal Winchester home. Megan Thompson, who is 5-foot, 125 pounds with orange/auburn hair, reportedly left her residence in Canal Winchester Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Thompson’s destination is unknown, but […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy