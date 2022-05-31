Suspect named in fatal Reynoldsburg shooting

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Reynoldsburg police have released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city on Memorial Day.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Kewai Hunter, 21, on a murder charge for the shooting in the area of Birchview Drive South and Belltree Drive. Reynoldsburg police said Hunter should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers responded at approximately 3:05 p.m. Monday to the scene, where they found Roderick Michael, 42, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Mount Carmel East where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Hunter was driving a 2019 gray Kia Sportage with a temporary Ohio license plate #O063061.





This is the second homicide reported in Reynoldsburg in 2022, according to police. In 2021, the city reported one homicide.

Anyone with information on Hunter’s location is asked to contact Reynoldsburg police at 614-322-6942.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.