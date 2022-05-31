ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIFI Local News 8

Traffic light at US 26 and Woodruff in Idaho Falls being replaced following accident

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WFMfo_0fvzrCDr00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department is advising drivers to use caution at the intersection of US-26 (North Yellowstone Highway) and North Woodruff Avenue.

Following a vehicle collision with a signal pole, ITD will be turning the intersection into a four-way stop until repairs can be completed.

“The vehicle’s impact was bad enough that it moved the signal pole foundation over a foot,” District 6 Traffic and Materials Manager Wade Allan said. “We’re going to have to repour the foundation along with other significant work to get the light operational again.”

Due to the extent of the repairs needed, there is no estimate yet for when the damaged light will be replaced.

The post Traffic light at US 26 and Woodruff in Idaho Falls being replaced following accident appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride delayed from weather

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — The Patriot Thunder charity motorcycle ride has been delayed due to bad weather. This charity event, hosted by High Desert Harley Davidson, is to help support veterans and their families. It's the largest motorcycle ride of its kind in the northwest. The ride was scheduled...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Major traffic slowdown on I-15 after trailer crash

INKOM — Traffic on southbound Interstate 15 is being diverted through Inkom after a truck pulling a trailer crashed and is blocking multiple lanes of travel. The crash occurred at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday at milepost 57, according to Idaho State Police Lt. Mike Winans. Winans said the trailer...
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Bee causes crash on Idaho highway that sends woman to hospital

Idaho State Police are investigating a collision that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 4:43 p.m. on US Highway 12 near milepost 34 in Clearwater County, Idaho. The 36 year old driver from Juliaetta, Idaho, was driving westbound on US Highway 12 near milepost 39 when she was stung on her face by a bee. The driver approached milepost 34 and lost consciousness. The driver drove the vehicle off...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Woodruff#Kifi#Local News 8
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

North Idaho woman found safe

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A missing North Idaho woman has been found safe.  Tessa Shannon was reported missing Thursday after no one had heard from her since early Wednesday morning.  It is not clear where she was located.   COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
PUBLIC SAFETY
98.3 The Snake

Family Asks People to Watch for Body of Missing Man on Idaho River

CHALLIS, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a Washington man who drowned in a boating accident in late May on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River is no longer in its last known location and family is asking the public to report if anything is found. Family of Robert Gray said rescuers were still unable to retrieve his body after a May 24, boating accident when he was knocked into the river and swept downstream where it was caught by a log jam. The family said a helicopter crew was unable to spot Gray's body this week in its last known location. The area and stream flows have prevented crews form being able to safely get to the body. Now the family is asking other boaters and hikers in the area to report if they find Gray or his equipment. At the time he was wearing a red life jacket, white helmet, and black wet suit. "Robert was an amazing husband and father. We want to bring him home. Lastly, we would like to emphasize how much we appreciate all the efforts of the Custer County Sheriff, search and rescue, and the forest service in helping us find and recover Robert," wrote the Gray family in a statement. The GPS coordinates to his last known location has been provided by the family and asks people to contact the sheriff's office 208-879-2232, forest rangers, or send pictures by text to 208-879-2232. A special email has been set up for information to be sent to: recoverourdad@gmail.com.
CHALLIS, ID
Post Register

Fire department responds to another fire at feedlot under investigation

The Idaho Falls Fire Department once again responded to extinguish a fire at a feedlot on Kathleen Street. The fire marks the third time the fire department has been to the feedlot, which is under investigation after the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office received tips and videos about livestock being improperly slaughtered and living among large piles of dried manure and feces.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

Massive Spring Snowstorm Dumps Six Feet Of Snow On Beartooth Highway

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The most beautiful highway in America is still closed. A massive spring snowstorm has delayed the opening of the Beartooth Highway — which was dubbed the most beautiful in the U.S. years ago by CBS journalist Charles Kuralt for his “On The Road” series.
WYOMING STATE
KIFI Local News 8

East Idaho wildland firefighter training

A new generation of firefighters is one step closer to protecting Idaho's great outdoors. Applicants from Idaho's Basic Fire School met in Ryder Park in Idaho Falls on Friday, for a wildland firefighter field day. The post East Idaho wildland firefighter training appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Stung by Bee Nearly Crashes Into Idaho River

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a tree saved a woman who passed out after being stung by a bee from crashing into an Idaho river Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, on Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 12 for a car that hit a tree. A 36-year-old woman from Juliaetta had been stung in the face by a bee and passed out, went off the roadway and struck a tree, narrowly avoiding a plunge into the Clearwater River. The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. ISP said she was wearing a seat belt.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

State police investigating crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash on the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 at milepost 58 near Inkom. State police say a truck pulling a trailer crashed around 11:40 a.m. and came apart, spreading debris over both lanes of travel. A secondary crash about a mile down the road occurred because of the trailer crash and is also being investigated, state police said. Nobody was injured during the crash. The crash is currently blocking all lanes and traffic is being diverted onto U.S. Highway 91. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area or to expect delays. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Grand Inn & Suites location opens in Pocatello

The X Stay Properties hotel company has opened a new location in Pocatello renamed it the Grand Idaho Inn & Suites. That happened when the Idaho company bought the former Clarion Inn at 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. And with 206 rooms, it is now the largest independent hotel in Pocatello, said Winston Edgar, East Region manager of X-Stay Properties. ...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy