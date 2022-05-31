IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department is advising drivers to use caution at the intersection of US-26 (North Yellowstone Highway) and North Woodruff Avenue.

Following a vehicle collision with a signal pole, ITD will be turning the intersection into a four-way stop until repairs can be completed.

“The vehicle’s impact was bad enough that it moved the signal pole foundation over a foot,” District 6 Traffic and Materials Manager Wade Allan said. “We’re going to have to repour the foundation along with other significant work to get the light operational again.”

Due to the extent of the repairs needed, there is no estimate yet for when the damaged light will be replaced.

The post Traffic light at US 26 and Woodruff in Idaho Falls being replaced following accident appeared first on Local News 8 .