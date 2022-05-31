Deputies investigating shooting near auto parts store off Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near an auto parts story off Ashley Phosphate Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots-fired call at O’Reilly Auto Parts just after 12:30 p.m.

Deputies discovered projectiles struck the building. No one was injured at the scene, including those inside the building at the time.

During their investigation, DCSO said they received a call from Trident Medical Center regarding a patient who arrived suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It has not yet been determined if that person is connected to the shooting

An investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.