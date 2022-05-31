Morphe Cosmetics To Launch Morphe Made With Pride Collection Plus Two New Summer Collections

is set to launch its limited edition Morphe Made with Pride collection Wednesday, June 1st for Pride Month. The collection includes two artistry palettes, face and body gems, and a colorful eye brush set.

Morphe’s Made with Pride collection features popping colors like orange, red, yellow, purple, and tie dye that match the Progress Pride Flag and also serve as a reminder to colorfully express yourself through makeup and to fully embrace who you are. Each name and shade of the collection is named after a Pride cultural icon and is designed and inspired by classic Pride iconography. The price range for the collection is $13-$26 in the United States.

Proceeds from the sales of this collection will go to the LGBTQ+ nonprofit, The Trevor Project , to support its mission to end suicide among LGBTQ+ young people. Morphe is a huge advocate for LGBTQ causes. The brand has donated $895K to LGBTQ+ causes and $436K to The Trevor Project thus far.

For more information on the Morphe Collection or to purchase an item from the collection, click here . Or click here to learn about Morphe’s summer collections, Gilded Desert and Up ‘Til Dawn . Gilded Desert is a collection of bronzers and highlights that allows you to achieve that perfect sun-kissed glow. Up ‘Til Dawn is a limited-edition collection that revamps some of Morphe’s favorite items and consists of a 35-pan palette packed with rich neutrals, deep blues, and bold pinks in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes.

