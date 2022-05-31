ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermleigh, TX

Hermleigh Lady Cardinals knock off Chireno, advance to Class 1A title game

By Carson Field, Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CA1N_0fvzpFwS00

AUSTIN — “Three up, three down” early on was a recurring theme for both Hermleigh and Chireno in Tuesday's Class 1A state softball semifinal at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

The foes were tied 0-0 after five innings, as Hermleigh pitcher Summer Smith and Chireno’s Megan Collier constantly shut down opposing batters.

In a scoreless stalemate, Hermleigh coach Sammy Winters had a blunt message for his team.

“Somebody needs to step up,” Winters said.

The Lady Cardinals answered that call in the sixth inning, plating two runs on a hit, error and a sacrifice fly to escape with a 2-1 win to advance to the title game.

More: Hermleigh flies high and into Class 1A softball title game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VYU3S_0fvzpFwS00

“It’s all about the girls, they’ve answered every challenge,” Winters said.

It took the Lady Cardinals more than five innings to get their first hit — but it came at the right time.

With one out, Lexi Greenwood reached first base on an error. One batter later, leadoff hitter Sydney Hancock belted a triple to left field, giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead.

Hancock’s timely hit Tuesday came just a couple weeks after she hit a walk-off double in Game 1 in the Lady Cardinals’ 7-6 win against Eula in the regional final.

Stay connected: Download the ReporterNews.com app for more news and sports.

“She finally saw a pitch that she liked; she didn’t force it,” Winters said. “And she was able to turn on it. That girl is on top of it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0h3H_0fvzpFwS00

Hancock added, “I had to be the one to step up in that game, so I just did it again.”

Hermleigh (16-6) wasn’t done.

Juli Munoz drove in Hancock on a sacrifice fly to extend Hermleigh's lead to 2-0 before Chireno could get the third out.

Chireno (17-6) answered an RBI single in the bottom of the inning to but Hermleigh’s lead to 2-1. Then, the Lady Cardinals went down in order in the top of the seventh.

The Lady Owls had one last chance, but Hermleigh’s fielders stepped up for one last 1-2-3 inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RBVyV_0fvzpFwS00

Hermleigh put down the first two Chireno batters on grounders before Greenwood made an off-balance catch in right field to ice the game.

Excellent fielding has become the norm for Hermleigh this season, and that was the case again against Chireno.

“That’s why we’re here, to be honest,” Winters said. “Typically we play pretty good defense, and what a great job by our kids.”

Smith earned the win for Hermleigh, pitching all seven innings and allowing one earned run on six hits. Of Smith’s 67 pitches, 46 were strikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qXUwN_0fvzpFwS00

Chemistry between Smith and the fielders behind her helped the sophomore ace settle in to the big stage.

“I get nervous and I get excited, but our defense is behind me,” Smith said. “Knowing they have my back helps me a lot because sometimes I don’t get the ball. They back me up all the time.”

Hermleigh has been to the state title game once before in program history: The Lady Cardinals fell 10-0 to Slocum in 2017.

They will face D’Hanis (23-7-1) in the final. D'Hanis shut out defending state champ Dodd City 2-0 in the second tourney game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4ltT_0fvzpFwS00

Before defeating Chireno, the Lady Cardinals beat Crosbyton, Electra, Northside and Eula en route to the title game. Northside was ranked No. 1 in the state at the time, and Eula and Electra were ranked in the top 10, too.

Against the defending champions, Winters and his players know they will once again be the underdogs Wednesday — but they’re OK with that.

They actually prefer it that way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ta3V_0fvzpFwS00

“I think they want it real bad, so hopefully that reflects tomorrow,” Winters said. “I’ve coached a lot of years, a lot of groups; this one’s special, for sure.”

Hancock added, “We all have to be all in. All in or nothing.”

Carson Field is the area sports reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. He covers primarily Big Country high school sports. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to reporternews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Hermleigh Lady Cardinals knock off Chireno, advance to Class 1A title game

Comments / 0

Related
KLTV

Update on our friend Mark Scirto

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We promised we would keep you updated on the condition of our friend, Mark Scirto. Mark is doing very well following his stroke almost a month ago. He says he feels absolutely great. He’s getting outside more and is more independent every time he gets out...
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Slocum, TX
City
Hermleigh, TX
City
Electra, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Crosbyton, TX
City
Austin, TX
City
Chireno, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Thumping good times coming to Luling

Downtown Luling is the place to be June 23-26 as folks from near and far gather to celebrate the 69th annual Luling Watermelon Thump. A tradition that started in 1954 to honor the area agricultural producers, the Thump has gained popularity as one of the top small-town festivals in the nation. With World Championship seedspitting in the unique indoor spitting arena known as the “spitway,” to parade, food galore, carnival, melon eating, giant melon auction, car show, exhibitor’s market and top notch touring musical acts, the Thump is definitely a destination to be experienced.
LULING, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Gas prices across Texas break new records overnight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s something you probably already know but statewide gas prices in Texas set a new record overnight. Brace yourself! According to AAA, the current gasoline average price in the Lone Star State is $4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded. That price is eight cents more than on this day last week and is $1.63 more per gallon compared to this day last year.
TEXAS STATE
dailytrib.com

Project Penguin opts out of Marble Falls and Texas due to taxes

“Project Penguin” is dead. The Marble Falls Economic Development Corp. Board of Directors terminated a previous agreement with the anonymous manufacturer during its regular meeting Wednesday, June 1. The company, which would have brought 120 jobs to the area, opted out of the move due to the Texas tax system, said EDC Executive Director Christian Fletcher.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Cardinals
therecordlive.com

Hurricane prediction has silver lining

The 2022 hurricane season is starting out with a tropical depression in the Gulf of Mexico, but the good news for a storm-weary Orange County is that the National Weather Service predicts it will affect the Florida coast, rather than Texas or Louisiana. The NWS in Lake Charles issued the...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Jersey Mike's Subs coming to Georgetown

Jersey Mike's Subs has leased space at 3303 Williams Drive, Ste. 1050, Georgetown. A company representative said the location is expected to open by September. The national chain sandwich shop offers cold and hot subs as well as catering and breakfast options. www.jerseymikes.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox44news.com

This is the best bakery in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooth, everyone has one… well, unless you don’t, but that’s okay. This one is for those with a craving for all things sweet. Mashed has released a new report saying the best bakeries in every state according to online reviews. Because we...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Mix 97.9 FM

Age Requirements For Kids That All Parents In Texas Should Know

Now that school is officially out for pretty much everyone in Midland, Odessa and surrounding areas, the question is, what to do with the kids? For single,working mom's like myself, the task becomes finding a sitter. For others it is, well I have a teenager in my house now, is he/she old enough to stay home alone? Is he/she old enough to get a job?
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Brookshire Brothers to begin construction on new Lago Vista store

LAGO VISTA, Texas - A new grocery store is coming soon to Lago Vista. Lufkin-based Brookshire Brothers will begin construction this summer on a 41,000-square-foot store along Ranch Road 1431. Construction is projected to be completed in spring 2023. The grocery chain says that starting on April 1, it assumed...
LAGO VISTA, TX
do512.com

The BEST Places to Eat Tex-Mex in Austin

When it comes to eating here in Austin, Texas... You’ll quickly find that if you’re not chomping on quality BBQ, you’re probably indulging with a classic Tex-Mex dish. Austin’s taco-based culinary culture is booming with a plethora of Mexican and Tex-Mex restaurants, and we’re here to help you find the must-try options out there.
AUSTIN, TX
12NewsNow

Construction underway for Main Event entertainment venue in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Texas — We're looking at more Golden Triangle growth. Main Event, an entertainment venue similar to Dave And Busters, is coming to Beaumont. Construction is underway at the site near I-10 and Walden Road. Many city leaders have stressed the need for new entertainment options to keep families spending their money in Beaumont.
BEAUMONT, TX
dailytrib.com

Two Pampa residents charged with Marble Falls burglary, taking child

Authorities arrested two people in Santa Anna, Texas, who were wanted in connection with a Marble Falls home invasion and for taking a 1-year-old child from the residence. The child is the biological daughter of one of the suspects. Roberto Dominguez III, 25, and Allison Hulsey, 22, both of Pampa,...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KWTX

American Alligator spotted in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On Sunday, The Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call around 12:22 pm at Airline Mobile Home and RV Park regarding an American Alligator being on the property. The complainant found the alligator under his car. Deputy Rodriguez responded and the Alligator was safely...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

926
Followers
2K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy